Is Sarah Paulson in American Horror Story Season 10?

We have no idea what American horror story season 10 is going to look like, but luckily we know that Sarah Paulson will be a part of the photo! The actress revealed the news while talking to Deadline during the Winter TCA press trip on January 19. can say. ” So yes, I am back again American horror story,” she said.

Although Paulson could not tell if she would be back as a normal series (although she hopes so), she did have some attention for her fans. The series was recently extended to season 13 and the Emmy-winning actress admitted that “if God wants it,” she would be back for those seasons.

Viewers will remember that Paulson was not part of it AHS: 1984‘s star studded cast because she worked with Ryan Murphy on his Netflix series Ratched, as well as another limited series of FX, Mrs. America. But we can all give a big sigh of relief for which she returns AHSThe next episode, which teased Murphy as an “epic cast reunion.” Can we perhaps see Evan Peters again? We will have to wait!