Is Robert Pattinson engaged to Suki Waterhouse?

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have sparked engagement rumors after the model / actress was photographed with a gold ring on their ring finger.

The couple were spotted in Paris, France, where they visited a Pattinson working group as he is the face of Dior Homme. Participants and fans discovered the ring, which was then photographed by The Daily Mail.

“Suki and Robert have a huge impact on each other, which is why he spends Christmas with the waterhouses,” a source told the outlet. “Suki encourages him to be more relaxed and Robert keeps her on the ground when she feels anxious.” The source also suggested that Pattinson had asked her parents’ permission to marry her daughter.

The engagement speculation comes after Pattinson spent the vacation with Waterhouse’s family in West London. The couple have been together since July 2018 when they kissed the musical Mama Mia! Here we go back to Notting Hill. Before Waterhouse, after three years of dating, Pattinson was engaged to the singer FKA Twigs until they separated in October 2017.

The most expensive celebrity weddings