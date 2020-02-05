Is Queen Bee on the masked singer Nicola Roberts?

The Masked Singer has addicted the nation to guessing who every hidden star really is.

With Queen Bee currently one of the favorites on part of her stunning voice, whose face is hidden under the extravagant headpiece?

The judges were completely torn about who she could be, with Jonathan Ross thinking about whether Margot Robbie was on stage, Rita Ora was guessing if her friend Charlie XCX was masked and Ken Jeong chose Olivia Colman.

However, viewers are buzzing around her pre-performance VT and have come up with a number of strong theories, including Nicola Roberts – see which RadioTimes.com thinks he has legs.

Queen Bee – Songs, directions, assumptions

songs:

Week 1: Alive – Sia

Week 2: Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

Week 3: Girl On Fire – Alicia Keys

Week 4: Heaven – by DJ Sammy

Clues:

Child star / famous when she was younger

A wildcard

Different accents

Joker from the peloton

Law maker

Activist

guesses:

Leona Lewis

Jade Thirlwall

Jesy Nelson

Nicola Roberts

Charlotte Church

Is Queen Bee Leona Lewis

Many names have been thrown away, but this one comes from the participant in Masked Singer himself Jake Shears – who was recently unveiled as the show’s unicorn.

Jake believes that Queen Bee is actually X Factor champion Leona Lewis.

In his ITV morning show, he spoke with Lorraine Kelly: “Queen Bee might be Leona Lewis. I think she will win, she is an incredible singer! “

Leona won The X Factor in 2006, and Jake would have seen Queen Bee in real life if the participants were all on stage together.

So he could be doing something about this.

Is Queen Bee Jade Thirlwall?

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall (Photo by Karwai Tang / WireImage)

Following on from Queen Bee’s rendition of DJ Sammy’s Heaven, fans now believe that Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall could be behind her black-and-yellow costume.

During the performance, the singing drone seemed to slip twice – once with its accent and another time to fall through in what seemed to be a lyrical one.

“Having a public image has been difficult,” she told viewers, leading panelist Davina McCall to jump up and pinpoint her northern accent.

She further said that she would often try “doing crazy things to change (her) appearance” and also made the comment “woman like me” – a reference to a Little Mix number.

Ands fans were soon able to express their theories on Twitter, with one article: “I only hear Jade Thirlwall in Queen Bee. #TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSinger. “

Another added: “Queen Bee is Jade from Little Mix, for sure! #MaskedSinger. ”

Jade ticks many boxes when it comes to Queen Bee – she became known in X Factor in 2011, which she won with Leigh-Ann Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards, and she is known for being a strong LGBTQ ally.

However, she is not the only Little Mix star named as Queen Bee …

Is Queen Bee Jesy Nelson?

Originally audited for The X Factor as a solo artist, Nelson was brought back to be part of the Rhythmix group, which soon became Little Mix – which undoubtedly made her a wildcard.

She also played when she was younger, previously playing as an extra in the Harry Potter franchise.

More recently, Nelson has positioned herself as an activist after her emotional documentary about trolling and mental health.

Is Queen Bee Nicola Roberts?

Nicola Roberts (© GETTY)

Many fans were completely positive that they had cracked the code and it was actually Nicola Roberts that they were listening to.

The former Girls Aloud star is no stranger to the stage and it was clear that Queen Bee was a confident artist.

She is also known for her Liverpudlian accent that was crystal clear by the voice changer.

The full stop in the argument comes from the fact that Nicola was actually a wildcard on Posters: The Rivals … convinced?

In addition, it was recently noted that Nicola Roberts once supported a Member’s bid to ban the use of tanning beds by young people up to the age of 18 in tanning studios, which coincides with Queen’s legal background.

And the singer may have recently given away an unintended clue, after sharing a video clip on her Instagram.

Is Queen Bee Charlotte Church?

Charlotte Church (© GETTY)

Before she started singing, Queen Bee said she started her career quite young and was previously seen as a ‘wild card’.

She also explained how she has had different accents over the years, ranging from American to Scouse.

Immediately many were convinced that she was Charlotte Church, who became known when she was just a small child, but the singer quickly tweeted her defense and maintained that she was not the bee.

Is Queen Bee Maisie Williams?

A number of viewers thought they had seen Maisie Williams’ first song performance on TV this weekend.

The Arya Stark actress became famous when she was young, which fits the clue.

Moreover, after that final she was one of the winners of Game of Thrones, so the Queen Bee crown could be a nod to that.

