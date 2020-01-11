Is Queen Bee at the Masked Singer Charlotte Church?

The Masked Singer lets the nation guess who each hidden star really is.

Who is hiding the face under the extravagant headboard since Queen Bee is currently one of the favorites in part of her breathtaking voice?

Queen Bee wore a honeycomb crown and dress larger than a beehive and was sure to perform when she sang Sia’s hit alive.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MviBWnDOorw [/ embed]

However, the audience was pleasantly surprised at who was behind the porcelain doll’s face.

The judges were torn between who she could be. Jonathan Ross considered whether Margot Robbie was on stage, Rita Ora, whether her boyfriend Charlie XCX was masked, and Ken Jeong, who chose Olivia Colman.

However, the viewers took care of their pre-performance VT and made some strong theories.

Is Queen Bee Charlotte Church?

Before the singing, Queen Bee said that she started her career at a young age and was previously considered a “wild card”.

She also explained that she had several accents over the years, from American to Scouse.

Immediately, many were convinced that she was Charlotte Church, who became famous as a small child, but the singer was quick to tweet her defense and insisted that she was not the bee.

Is Queen Bee Nicola Roberts?

Many fans were absolutely certain that they had cracked the code and it was Nicola Roberts that they heard.

The former Girls Aloud star is no stranger to the stage and it was clear that Queen Bee was a confident actress.

She is also known for her Liverpudlian accent, which was crystal clear due to the voice changer.

The point in the argument stems from the fact that Nicola was actually a wild card: the rivals … convinced?

Is Queen Bee Maisie Williams?

A few viewers thought they saw Maisie Williams’ first vocal appearance on television this weekend.

The Arya Stark actress became famous when she was young, which is indicative.

In addition, she apparently was one of the Game of Thrones winners after this finale, so Queen Bee’s crown could be a reference to it.

The Masked Singer will continue on ITV on Saturday, January 11th at 7pm