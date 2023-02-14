Want to play PUBG’s New State but are unsure if it is free? Fret not; we have got it covered. In this article, we shall answer this question along with other questions and updates.

Let us dive deep into it.

Is PUBG New State Free?

PUBG: New State is a new battle royale game that is only available on iOS and Android.

Now, to answer the question, the game is free to play in terms of cost. However, PUBG: New State is rife with in-game items that can be bought, such as skins, weaponry, and upcoming expansions.

Updates

A town hall, restaurants, and a mall are among the many places for players to explore in the area, which is equal in size to Erangel and Miramar from the regular PUBG game. It is 8×8 in size. There are three new maps added.

With the help of technologies like global illumination, auto-instancing, and auto-exposure, New State leverages cutting-edge rendering technology to bring its mobile gaming experience up to par with the PC version of PUBG. These new graphics improvements have also led to a complete revamp of the gunplay system.

It has improved graphics with a realistic touch and a better user interface. Players may anticipate navigating a considerable town with a blend of suburban life and more natural places in the game set in 2051 on a new planet named Troi.

How To Download The Game?

1. Go to the App Store or Play store and search for the game.

2. Then, select the game and click on download/install.

3. Once downloaded, set up your account.

4. You are now ready to play!

PUBG: New State Features

A new gunsight not present in BGMI has been added to PUBG: New State. This gunsight certainly has a sleek, exciting aesthetic. The green flare rifle, which can be bought at the drone store and used to revive fallen teammates, is a fantastic addition to the game. A squadmate can be revived after 90 seconds of death if you purchase the rifle from the store.

The PUBG new state’s integration of the search drone can improve your gaming experience. This gives you a bird’s eye perspective of the map and allows you to locate opponents. The ability to control a drone in-game much as you would in real life is quite intriguing. The Drone store, where you may purchase a drone from your location using real-world money or drone credits you collect while exploring the area.

One of the largest changes in PUBG New State is the ability to revive your foes, friends, or the squad you are currently playing with.

If you have a high-end phone, you can now adjust the frame rate graphic settings all the way up to Extreme, unlike BGMI. Performance and graphics are now distinct.

The new map in the game is called TROI. The Map takes a futuristic tack because it is set in 2051.

Additionally, the game features electric automobiles, which you may discover all over the globe. Additionally, you may obtain electric cells that serve as the fuel for these vehicles.

Trams provide an additional twist. They may be utilized to move throughout the city, see maps, and their design is reminiscent of something from a science fiction film.

PubG For PlayStation 5 (PS5)

The PS5, the newest PlayStation from Sony, was released in 2020. Many games have been improved to be compatible with the PS5, including new visuals and sophisticated functionality. The PS5 version of Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds has also been improved and made playable. Additionally, even on the PlayStation 5, it is free to play. Games on the PS5 feature hubs. The hub for a certain game houses all of the events, community broadcasts, and new game material related to that game. As the game progresses, this section will change and adapt as new information is added. The new DualSense controller for the PS5 is excellent and has haptic feedback and movable triggers. It’s a very inventive piece of technology. Thanks to a redesigned user interface, rapid SSD-fueled load times, realistic 3D audio, and incredibly durable hardware, the PS5 outperforms the PS4 generationally.

FAQs

1. Which is suitable for PUBG: PS3 or PS4?

Regarding CPU and graphics performance, the PlayStation 4 from Sony is superior to the PlayStation 3. It also has more RAM, a bigger hard drive, an integrated game DVR, a more contemporary motion-sensing camera, and a better controller with a touchpad.

2. Does PUBG New State has 90 fps?

Yes, the Frame Rate options now include a 90 FPS option.

3. Which is the strongest gun in PUBG New State?

The guns that are strong in the game are:

M24.

S12K.

Vector.

AKM.

M416.

4. Which gun has no recoil in PUBG?

The AUG A3 is the one with zero recoils. Even inexperienced players may easily wield the rifle due to its exceptionally low recoil.

5. Which bullet is best in PUBG?

The AKM is a savage assault rifle conveniently available on all of PUBG Mobile’s maps. It fires 7.62mm shots, dealing 49 damage with each shot. It works well with a 4x or 6x scope and is advised for medium-range shots.

Final Thoughts

So, to finally conclude, the PUBG: New State game is entirely free to play. That means you do not have to purchase the game to enjoy it. It comes with in-app purchases to buy weapons, cosmetics, gears, and more.

It is a fun game, and everyone can now play it! You do not have to worry about spending money on it. It is totally free.

It is a winner winner, chicken dinner for all!

