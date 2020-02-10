Is Parasite the Movie Scary?

The hazy lines between thrillers and atrocities can disturb the feathers of many film lovers. In the case of Bong Joon-Ho’s Oscar winner Parasite, the distinction can prepare viewers for what they can expect. At first glance, the gloomy trailer and the eerie title suggest that it will be a classic horror movie with monsters and spooks. But while watching the film, I noticed that I was surprisingly laughing through it instead of getting scared. Although my brain is pretty devastated by watching too many horror shows, I can objectively say that Parasite is not that scary, except for a few bloody moments. And yet it is pretty chilling. That’s because the film is really more of a psychological thriller, where the horrors are slow burns as opposed to freaky jump fears.

If you have more or less ignored the film out of fear, you can reconsider your position now that it has won the Oscar for the best photo. If that is the case, you must know the following before you click on ‘rent’! (And for information, we will not ruin large plot twists.)

Why Parasite fits the Psychological Thriller Genre

According to an article from the Burlington County Library System, psychological thrillers emphasize “the unstable or delusional characters of the characters and focus on the devious depths of the human mind.” These elements are pretty clear Parasite, where delusions but sympathetic people commit terrible crimes to survive.

The most important players in the film are the Kims, a poor family looking for work. Although they are not qualified for their work, they roam their way to work for the prosperous parks. They even resort to poisoning and framing other employees. When their secret is almost unmasked, the Kims commit torture and truly believe that they can get away with their misconduct. Their despair crumbles in madness in the bloody climax of the film at the Parks’ birthday party for their son, where several bloody murders take place. Parasite carefully dissects the frayed mental states of his characters, through which we understand what realistic forces can bring a person on a psychopathic path. That is absolutely scary, but it is a more subtle and deeper form of fright.

Why Parasite is also a social thriller

Parasite is not only a psychological thriller but also a social one. The mental aspect of the film certainly informs the political. We understand why the Kims are so anxious and desperate. It all comes down to fear and stigma around poverty.

Parasite is pretty reminiscent of Get out, who regards director Jordan Peele as a social thriller. Peele claims that, no matter what horrible things happen on the screen, the real monster there is society. Economic inequality is the scariest instead of racist prejudice Parasite – how it drives discouraged people living in the daily horrors of poverty to find a way out in every possible way. This desperate hunt for financial stability ultimately leads to the bloody confrontation between the Kims family and Moon Kwang.

Even with all the bloodshed in the third act, the most insidious thing the film shows is how the rich ignore and dehumanize the poor. Parasite illustrates the physicality of poverty, especially through the insects that inhabit the house of the Kims, the flood that causes sewage to spill out of their toilets, and even the smell that Mr. Park attributes to Mr. Kim.

But no matter how clean and polished the parks are, you will feel something rotten about them. They live in blissful ignorance and use their money to distinguish themselves from the poor. They quietly express contempt for those with less, but the poor people suffer the most. The Kims are not saints, but you cannot say that they are not facing their fair share of fighting Parasite. And their struggles cause a scary sh * t, psychologically and socially.