Is Ontario’s congested health system ready for an outbreak or pandemic?

Last week, in the same week, the World Health Organization declared an emergency in health care and saw Canada’s first cases of new corona virus, one hospital in Ottawa had isolated more than 70 people and had to cancel surgery for two days. Other hospitals in Ottawa are bursting at the seams.

Coronavirus? No, just continue in the overloaded health system of Ontario.

While public health officials stress that coronavirus risk remains low for Canadians, questions are raised about the health system’s ability to cope with a wider epidemic or pandemic – ultimately, international health officials will eventually point out.

Coronavirus may not be the challenge testing the Ontario health system – so far there have been four cases in Canada: two in Toronto, a college student in London, Ont. And one in British Columbia – but its presence is a reminder that the health system is already thin and vulnerable.

Detailed plans for the treatment of a pandemic or major outbreak are available at hospitals and public health authorities in Ontario. In December, just a few weeks before cases of mysterious pneumonia were reported in Wuhan, China, Ottawa Public Health and local healthcare partners reviewed and signed the so-called Ottawa Interagency Influenza Pandemic Plan.

That plan, according to Ottawa Public Health, “outlines roles and responsibilities of OPH and partners when flu activity creates a demand that exceeds the capacity of the health care system.”

Ottawa Public Health is currently investigating how the plan specifically fits the new corona virus, OPH spokesperson Nikki Hudson said. “Some aspects of the plan are already present, such as regular connections with healthcare partners and communication protocols.”

The plan directs decision-making and outlines roles and responsibilities during a pandemic. It uses preparedness, surveillance, guided decision making and transparency to prevent infections, serious illnesses and death, “support efforts related to requirements that exceed the capacity of the health care system through surveillance”, minimizes social disruption and ensures rapid recovery Hudson said.

The crucial role of public health authorities in a health crisis has been seen throughout Canada since the first cases of coronavirus have been identified.

On Friday, Ontario Minister of Health, Ontario, Elliott, praised the provincial public health system for showing “remarkable responsiveness” to the new 2019 corona virus. “This is largely due to the dedication of the county’s public health officials and everyone working on the front lines of our healthcare system, all of which effectively monitor, detect and contain this virus. “

But communication, coordination, monitoring and transparency cannot alleviate the lack of capacity for a major outbreak in many hospitals. That is what concerns some people in Ontario.

“In times of an epidemic, pandemic or something urgent, our hospitals all have emergency plans regarding how they deal. I am sure that some will become very creative in the way they make space, “said NDP health critic France Gélinas.

“But every night 1,000 people who are sick enough to be admitted to a hall or on a stretcher (in the province) sleep. I am much more worried about under-financing and overcrowding of hospitals than about the corona virus. “

The capacity at Queensway Carleton Hospital was 112 percent on Friday, as the hospital continued to cope with an increase in patients with flu and viral diseases and a high patient volume. Earlier in the week, the hospital was forced to cancel elective surgery for two consecutive days and had more than 70 isolated patients, many with respiratory diseases.

On Friday, spokesperson Ann Fuller said the hospital had “patients on stretchers in (the emergency department) or other unconventional spaces. Employees and doctors work very hard to provide safe, high-quality care in challenging circumstances. We cannot say enough about their efforts and dedication, “she said.

“But there is no doubt that we need more beds and more funding, in the short and long term – regardless of which viruses are circulating.”

The Ministry of Health said in the meantime that it is too early to talk about additional costs related to the management of the new coronavirus outbreak, as the general needs are still being assessed.

“Ontario’s immediate focus is on monitoring, detecting and controlling the spread of Wuhan’s new corona virus. Every indication so far tells us that the system works,” said spokesman David Jensen.

The Ontario public health system, including the Public Health Ontario laboratory, is being properly funded and designed to respond to a new problem such as the corona virus, Jensen said.

Jensen said the provincial government is monitoring hospitals in Ontario and working closely together for potential coronavirus cases and any capacity issues that hospitals may face to determine appropriate support if needed.