Is Octopus on The Masked Singer Ashley Roberts?

The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm as viewers ponder which of the hidden famous faces appeared for them.

At the moment there are 10 characters left in the competition, but their identity remains a mystery.

Octopus is a colorful and bubbly character whose appearance suggests that she is no stranger to the stage. But who is she?

Who really sang The Little Mermaid’s Part of Your World in the theories flying around the Internet?

Is octopus Ashley Roberts?

So far, there has been a belief that Ashley Roberts is behind the octopus mask.

The sea creature seems to have an American accent and we were told that there is a link to a “cat walk”.

While some thought this was clearly a reference to a model, others are convinced that this is an allusion to a former member of the girl group The Pussycat Dolls.

The adorable and Disney-like Octopus then showed that it does “strength training”, a common way to keep fit for models.

But eagle-eye viewers thought this was a play on words and referred to Ashley’s role in Waitress, the musical.

If that weren’t enough, a picture on Twitter would have circulated showing Ashley in a beautiful mermaid costume – a direct link to the song she sang.

Is Octopus Courtney Act?

Others, however, wondered if RuPaul’s Drag Race star Courtney Act was behind the mask.

The Australian-born singer and entertainer – aka Shane Jenek – is no stranger to the stage and could undoubtedly appear with an American accent while wearing an extremely complicated costume.

An important part of the drag talent show also shows how the hopeful queens strut their things on a cat ride to impress Judge Ru.

The Masked Singer is on ITV on Saturdays at 7 p.m.