Is Netflix’s The Stranger based on a true story?

Netflix’s newest crime thriller, The stranger, is scheduled for release on January 30 and, in case you wonder, no, it’s not a real crime story. The stranger is based on the 2015 bestseller of the same name, written by Harlan Coben. So it actually combines two of our favorite things: a gripping crime story and an adaptation from book to TV.

Like the book, the original Netflix series tells the story of a seemingly perfect family whose lives are turned upside down when a stranger confronts Adam Price (played by The HobbitRichard Armitage) in a bar telling him that his wife Corinne lied to him.

The first trailer starts with a montage of the happy moments of the family, but switches gear when “the stranger” (Hannah John-Kamen) enters the mix and destroys their perfect life. What follows is a series of stressful scenes with the police, a missing woman, dead bodies, many heated looks and questions such as: “How is that woman of yours?” be lobbied for the prize. According to the back of the book, Price ‘has become entangled in something much darker than the deception of his wife. And if he doesn’t make the right moves, the conspiracy he ran into will not only ruin lives – it will also put an end to them. “

The eight-part series was filmed in and around Manchester, confirming a fairly significant deviation from the book. Coben’s novel is based in the US, but the series is based in England. In an interview with BT, screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst revealed that this meant that some details had to be adjusted for the series so that they still made sense. In particular, access to weapons in the UK is severely restricted (in particular access to weapons), so they had to become creative and in many cases completely eliminate the use of weapons. Another random detail that needed to be changed was Armitage’s regular visit to a lacrosse club. “Lacrosse is not a sport that is played a lot in the UK,” said Coben in the same interview with BT. “So we visually decided that football would be more interesting.”

The stranger it looks like it will be a moving thriller to say the least, and it will premiere worldwide on January 30 on Netflix.