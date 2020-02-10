Is Mushikago no Cagaster Season 2 Possible?

Anime fans may want to see an anime from Season 2 of Cagaster Of An Insect Cage on Netflix USA, but does the manga Mushikago no Caster have enough material? Credit: Netflix

Anime fans who want to watch Cagaster Of An Insect Cage Season 2 on Netflix want to know more about what happens to the characters. But does the story the anime is based on, the manga series Mushikago no Cagaster, provide enough source material for a second season?

It is known that Netflix has been developing a new anime TV series for at least several seasons (good things come in threes). Several anime sequels have been announced for 2020 alone, including BEASTARS Season 2, The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4, Ultraman Season 2, Grappler Baki Season 2 and Aggretsuko Season 3.

The end of revision anime 2019 also seems to set up revision season 2, and Kengan Ashura season 2 was even previewed in the last episode of the first part.

Studio Gonzo and Studio Kai produce the anime adaptation, the same two animation companies that are working on the Anime 2020 7 SEEDS Season 2. However, there is a different production staff with director Kouichi Chigira at the top. The director is known for popular anime like Full Metal Panic! and last exile.

The musical theme for the opening of Cagaster Of An Insect Cage (OP) was “Be ZERO” performed by Hilcrhyme. Netflix U.S offers the English Dub Cagaster Of An Insect Cage.

This article provides everything you need to know about Cagaster Of An Insect Cage Season 2 (Mushikago no Cagaster Season 2) and all related news. Therefore, this article will be updated with news, rumors and analysis over time. Meanwhile, let’s go into what is known for sure.

Cagaster from an insect cage manga

The story for the anime Cagaster Of An Insect Cage is based on the manga series Mushikago no Cagaster by the writer and artist Kachou Hashimoto.

The creator wrote under the pseudonym Hashimoto Chicken and published the manga himself on his website Chicken no Tamashii from 2005 to 2013.

From 2010 Hashimoto sold an updated version as “Doujinshi” (self-published works) at Comiket congresses, which he published in nine volumes. The Japanese publisher Tokuma Shoten finally licensed the Manga Cagaster Of An Insect Cage, and in 2016 the series was published as a total of seven volumes.

The Cagaster Of An Insect Cage manga series has been officially translated into several languages, including French and Spanish. Unfortunately, an official English translation of the Manga series was never produced.

There are unofficial, fan-made scan projects, but half of them were only translated in January 2020.

The manga cover for Cagaster Of An Insect Cage Manga Volume 1.Credit: Kachou Hashimoto

Mushikago no Cagaster Season 2 Anime seem unlikely

Until the last update, Netflix, Gonzo, Studio Kai, or other companies involved in the production of the anime have not officially confirmed the release date of Cagaster Of An Insect Cage Season 2. The production of a sequel was also not announced.

Once the message is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it can be speculated when or whether the release date of Mushikago no Cagaster Season 2 will take place in the future.

Unfortunately, the anime series is based on a completed manga story. Hashimoto has announced no plans to continue Cagaster Of An Insect Cage. Episode 12 ended with a happy note and ended the entire story of the manga.

For this reason, the anime “Cagaster Of An Insect Cage” from season 2 is currently unlikely. Let’s just hope that an official English translation for the Manga series is released. Stay tuned!