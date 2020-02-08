Is Megan pregnant with Love After Lockup? The preview of Life After Lockup confuses the fans

Megan and Michael are still flirting with the disaster. Photo credit: WEtv

Sign up for our entertainment newsletter now!

Love After Lockup Love triangle Megan, Michael and Sarah are still recorded about the spin-off of Life After Lockup.

Megan and Michael were in a lie-based relationship, including the fact that he was married to his baby mom Sarah. It became even more chaotic when he found out that she had kissed his friend Rock, who showed up at Life After Lockup again.

Is Megan pregnant with Michael’s baby?

When Megan and Michael first met, she was a virgin. She took lessons to help her in the bedroom before he was released. When they met and spent time together, Megan decided to get through and lose her virginity to him.

After today’s episode of Life After Lockup, Megan was shown discussing things with Michael. The Love After Lockup couple is still not exclusive and she has found out that he is talking to another woman. Michael begins to have feelings for Maria, which complicates things between him and Megan.

Life After Lockup looked like Megan might be pregnant with Michael’s child. The scene showed a pregnancy test in a garbage can. Then it went to Megan, who wondered if she could carry his child.

It is currently not clear whether Megan is or was pregnant with Michael’s baby. The couple Love After Lockup is hot and cold right now. She is probably not pregnant, but her last full-body photo was taken shortly after Christmas. The schedule for the show was not confirmed, but based on the weather shown in the scenes, it was filmed in summer or early fall.

Are Megan and Michael from Love After Lockup still together?

Megan and Michael don’t seem to be together at the moment. Neither of them has pictures of the other on their social media. Things weren’t very good in the series, and now that he has Maria, he’s likely to stay with her.

Michael spoke to several women after Life After Lockup Season 1 and Season 2 were recorded. Sarah announced that he received money from various women, including both Megan and Maria. Despite all the effort put into the relationship while Michael was detained, things weren’t great from the start.

While Love After Lockup viewers wait to see who owns this pregnancy test box, they can still keep up with Life After Lockup and the other couples.

Life After Lockup will be broadcast on WEtv on Friday evenings at 9 / 8c.