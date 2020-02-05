Is Lin Manuel-Miranda in Disney’s Hamilton movie?

Unlike many of the other upcoming music films, the one just announced Hamilton film is not a recast, adapted film. Instead it is a theatrical release of a filmed performance on Broadway! So, does this mean that the maker and the original star Lin-Manuel Miranda appear in the film? You don’t have to wait – the answer is yes.

A long time ago Hamilton was a new Broadway phenomenon in 2016, the show’s creative team decided to film the musical before the original cast left. “We film the original cast before I go. WE HAVE YOU,” Miranda tweeted and added a second tweet: “What do we do with those images? No idea. Throwing a bit in a vault at Gringotts probably. But we get it ”

In that original cast, Miranda naturally played the title character, US Treasury Secretary and Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The cast also included Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan and Anthony Ramos (who plays the lead role in the film version of Miranda’s previous musical, In the heights). Odom Jr., Diggs and Goldsberry all won Tony Awards for their performances, while Miranda took home the best score, the best book and the best musical prizes.

As Hamilton, Miranda was the first person to perform iconic songs like “My Shot,” which he played for the first time at a White House event in 2009. Miranda was born off-Broadway and on Broadway and stayed with the show until July 9, 2016 – almost a full year after the show made the big switch to Broadway in the summer of 2015. He was succeeded on Broadway by Javier Muñoz, who had been his deputy until that time. From this writing the role is played on Broadway by Jimmie “JJ” Jeter. Other current A.Hams are Joseph Morales, who plays the role on the “Philip” tour, Edred Utomi on the “Angelica” tour, Julius Thomas III in San Francisco and Karl Queensborough in London. Hamilton takes place at theaters on October 15, 2021.