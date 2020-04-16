Is Leonardo DiCaprio ready to settle down? These cozy photos are sure to say so

Quarantine can’t stop Leonardo DiCaprio from walking the adorable new puppy of his girlfriend Jack. Leo went out with Camila Morrone in West Hollywood on Wednesday, and they had a furry friend.

The Daily Mail shared photos of the couple taking a walk on empty streets while wearing face masks. Check out the beautiful moments below.

Leonardo DiCaprio Walks’s Dog’s Dog

Camila, who is 22, recently adopted the puppy Husky Jack, after raising her and her sister Jill. The model and actress has been posting pictures of the puppies on Instagram. “If you have the time, finances and ability to save, or even temporarily house an animal during this crazy time, I really recommend it,” he wrote.

Leo and Camila are distancing themselves during the pandemic. It is good to see that they are responsible and wear facial liners during their departure. The Oscar-winning actor is also doing his part to raise money for coronavirus relief.

Leo recently partnered with Apple to launch the Food Fund of America, aiming to raise $ 15 million for food charities like Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. The fund has already raised $ 13.9 million.

Who is Leo Camila Marrone’s girlfriend

Leo has been dating Camila since December 2017. She is an Argentine-American model and actress who has appeared in films such as Death Wish and Never Goin ‘Back, as well as the 2019 Mickey and the Bear indie movie.

Camila’s mother had a long-term relationship with actor Al Pacino. They never got married, but Camila refers to him as her stepfather. There has been a lot of talk about the age difference of Camila and Leo, as she is 22 and 45 years old.

“There are so many relationships in Hollywood – and in the history of the world – where people have big gaps,” Camila said in an interview last year. “I think anyone should be able to date anyone they want to date.”

