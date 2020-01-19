Just Mercy is powerful and thought-provoking and tells a heartbreaking story about racial discrimination and injustice.

The film follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) on his way to Alabama to defend the wrongfully convicted, supported by local lawyer Eva Ansley (Brie Larson). In this role, he tries to defend Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), who is accused of murdering an 18-year-old girl.

How much of the film is based on facts? Answer: quite a bit. Here’s everything you need to know …

Is Just Mercy based on a real story?

Yes, Stevenson, McMillian and Eva Ansley are all based on real people. Just Mercy is actually based on Stevenson’s memoirs of the same name.

In 1987, McMillian was convicted of murdering a white woman, Ronda Morrison, who was shot several times during a chemical cleaning. After the death sentence was handed over to him, Stevenson took up his case and uncovered several cases of racial discrimination.

It turned out that the first trial of McMillian lasted only a day and a half and a majority white jury found McMillian guilty despite several alibi witnesses.

Prior to this conviction, McMillian had no criminal record outside of a litigation offense.

McMillian was arrested by the newly elected sheriff Tom Tate, who was under pressure to catch a suspect. He is said to have told McMillian after the arrest, “I don’t care what you say or what you do. I don’t give a damn what your people say. I’m going to put twelve people on a jury who will blame your damn black . “

What happened to the real? Walter McMillian?



After five appeals and six years in prison, McMillian was released and released from prison. Many witnesses who testified against McMillian admitted that they had lied in their original testimony, and judges ruled that the state had suppressed evidence.

After his release, McMillian filed a civil lawsuit against state and local officials who were satisfied with an unknown amount.

McMillian died in 2013 at the age of 71.

Bryan Stevenson is still alive today, as is the director of the Equal Justice Initiative, an organization that provides legal aid to prisoners who may have been wrongfully sentenced.

(From left to right) Michael B. Jordan, Bryan Stevenson and Jamie Foxx

Just Mercy is now in the cinema