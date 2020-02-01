Is John Diggle on Arrow the Green Lantern?

It’s official: the CWs Arrow has ended after eight seasons of fighting crime. The serifinal premiered on January 28 and tied several loose ends after the death of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. It shows how the sacrifice of Oliver brought back loved ones who initially died over time Arrow, including Oliver’s mother, Moira (Susanna Thompson), and his best friend, Tommy Merlyn (Colin Donnell). We also get a tear-shattering appearance from Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards), who returns to attend Oliver’s funeral and see her adult daughter of the future.

But there is a certain scene that makes fans very enthusiastic. John Diggle (David Ramsey), who is preparing to move to Metropolis with wife Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson), is sent into the air when a meteor-like object crashes in front of his house. He only approaches the rubble to find a small box and when he opens it, a glowing green light illuminates his face. Yes, my fellow cartoon fans, this is the most important Green Lantern allusion we have all been waiting for.

Arrow Diggle teased to become the green lantern here and there. In the Arrowverse crossover of 2018, John Wesley Shipp’s version of the Flash reveals that Diggle on Earth-90 usually has a special accessory. “Hello, John. You don’t wear your ring … It must be different here, “he says. That was the most obvious reference to John’s destiny to become the Emerald Knight – right up to the serifinal of course.

We never get to see what’s in the shiny box, and it’s up to the viewers to figure out exactly what it means for the future of Diggle. But it is hard to deny that it offers the perfect setup for the Green Lantern series currently under construction at HBO Max. Since then Arrow producer Greg Berlanti is at the forefront of the upcoming anthology, maybe we’ll see the Diggle we know and we love cross-networking.

So much for Ramsey and the Arrow The creative team has remained hush-hush about who will attract the green ensemble in the new series. But in an interview with TVLine, Ramsey expressed his excitement about the project, whether he is cast as the Green Lantern or not. “I talked to Greg about it and they have a great plan,” he said. “It sounds fantastic. People are about to see this universe, to see this military corp come to life and I am one of the people who are so excited. It’s great for television … People go around to be really enthusiastic about this show. “It certainly sounds like he would be on board to take the lead, but we’ll have to wait and see. For now, a small, radiant box will suffice, especially since Ramsey has been giving us one of the best heroes of Star City for almost eight years.