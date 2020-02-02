Is JC Chasez planning a * NSYNC reunion?

Here we go …

* NSYNC superfans have had hope that JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone would reunite in the future, and could happen that day.

Chasez, 43, does his due diligence in conducting “the right investigation” for a comeback in 2020, a source close to the boy band told page six.

The timing could coincide with the 20th anniversary of their album “No Strings Attached” in March.

“Everyone who knows JC knows that everything he does, whether it’s the original group and even Coachella, happens in a very thoughtful and meticulous case,” the insider said, noting that the singer had met insiders in the industry.

In November, Chasez and his manager, Eric Podwall, flew to London to support the musical “& Juliet” from producer Max Martin. Martin worked with Chasez on * NSYNC’s 2000 single, “It’s Gonna Be Me”. The ‘1989’ album by Taylor Swift and the ‘Thank U, Next’ album by Ariana Grande.

Grande tasted “It Makes Me Ill” on her song “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” and later brought the band forward, except Timberlake – who completed his “Man of the Woods” tour – on stage for a reunion at Coachella in 2019.

If * NSYNC reunites, Timberlake, 38, would not be involved, the insider said.

Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick perform with Ariana Grande on Coachella 2019.Getty Images for AG

Last month, “JC was also seen at dinner and drinks with Kyle Hanagami, who was artistic director and choreographer for the * NSYNC and Ariana Grande appearance at Coachella,” the insider said.

Latin boy band CNCO, their manager and Podwall were also present for dinner, with Podwall teasing “something special” for 2020 from the meeting.

Variety recently reported that Chasez flew to London in May to meet Gary Barlow of Take That. Take That toured successfully without their other lead singer, Robbie Williams.

A * NSYNC tour without Timberlake would put Chasez in the foreground.

“The four would be great,” Brad Wavra, Senior VP of Touring at Live Nation, told Billboard after Coachella. “The talent Justin has is undeniable, but they proved it together [at Coachella]: the music sounded great, they looked great, the reaction of the fans was great and I think that would be the same throughout America to be. “

Podwall could not be reached for comment.

