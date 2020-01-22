Randall’s need to keep things close to his vest is due to his father Jack. Photo credit: NBC

This episode of This Is Us Randall (Sterling K. Brown) highlights his fear, his aversion to therapy, and how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) affected his son’s aversion to seek help.

Not that Papa Pearson intentionally did anything. However, some of his actions could be the reason why Randall feels the need to have everything under control.

In Season 4, Episode 11, titled One Hell of the Week, Part 1, viewers saw Randall’s concerns at various stages in his life. First, as a preschooler who could only sleep on the floor with his father Jack next to him.

Then back in college, when the grief of losing, Jack began to take over his dreams and turn them into nightmares. Finally, as an adult, dealing with a sick mother, an intruder, the security of his family, and the pressure to be a city councilor.

Throughout the episode it became clear how Jack Randall dealt with his fear. The moment Randall looked for comfort from his father in preschool, Jack asked him to be a good boy for the sake of his parents and to sleep in his bed.

The scene answers why Randall could never rock the boat like his siblings.

Sterling K. Brown also has a theory on how Jack Randall’s aversion to therapy affects her.

“Randall is a black man, but he’s socialized very differently from the majority of black men since he was raised by a white family, but he was raised by Jack Pearson. And if someone plays something near the vest, it is well, old Jack, right? Jack, who didn’t tell his family that they had an uncle who was still alive and who didn’t tell about the things that came out of the war, was Randall’s most important male example of dealing with trauma and personal problems, ”the actor told People magazine.

Sterling also believes, in true Randall fashion, that his alter ego has received the emotional shock of Jack’s death.

“The fear with which he lived as a teenager and in college, exacerbated by the fire and loss of his father, is a basic fear that we have seen in Randall from the start,” Sterling told the weekly magazine.

Randall has been scared since he was a little boy. Jack’s influence on his son influenced Randall’s decision to control things and keep them to himself. Yes, Papa Pearson influenced his son’s decision not to seek therapy, although Jack probably didn’t notice.

This Is Us airs on NBC on Tuesdays at 9 / 8c.