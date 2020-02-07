Is it true that those dealers are really financing someone?

Image: Getty

As a resident car purchasing expert at Jalopnik and a professional car buyer, I receive emails. Many e-mails. I have decided to choose a few questions and to help. This week we are talking about dealers who finance everyone, rent versus buy for a car that only needs three months, and the best compact crossover for less than $ 20,000.

First of all: how can some of those dealers claim that they are actually financing someone?

I need a used car and I need it now. My 2006 Hyundai with 199,000 km needs new brakes, which cost more than the car is worth. It could not stand the inspection because the outlet is leaking and a collection of other things is broken. The problem is that I have terrible credit and I doubt that I could get a real loan. That brings me to the used car lots that you see with 10 or 20 cars that offer: “We finance everyone!” Is that right? Apart from horrible interest rates (I live in Massachusetts, so that would be a maximum of 20 percent), is there anything else that is a problem? It seems like the solution to my problem, but there is always a catch.

I don’t interact with dealers like that, but since we’ve discussed more in-depth subprime loan documents, yes, there are dealers who will basically give you a loan as long as you have a pulse.

While I am sure there are a handful of operations that are just trying to “give buyers opportunities,” the vast majority of these dealers are often predatory. They sell poor quality cars with super high interest rates. Some of these stores in fact thrive on the fact that people buy a car for which they cannot pay, so it is taken back and sold to the next person, after which the cycle continues.

If you go that way, you probably get a bad deal of trifecta by getting something that is already too expensive, probably not in good condition, with an APR that is towering. You are probably better off just repairing your Hyundai’s brakes and exhaust, saving some money, and building up your credit.

Is it better to rent or buy for short-term ownership?

My 20-year-old daughter has a summer internship in San Diego, not within driving distance of her university (Massachusetts) or our home (Seattle). She needs a car for the summer and we are trying to find the best options for her. It seems that most long-term rentals are $ 500 – 700 per month if they even get one that is younger than 25. Would it be best to just buy a car at the beginning of the summer and sell it at the end? ? Suggestions for safe used cars that would not lose much value during the three months when it is time to resell? We could budget $ 10-15,000 if we knew we would get most of it back by the end of the summer. Any oddities we need to know about buying in CA?

So this is a tricky one. Assuming they can be approved for a rental, you would look for a maximum cost of $ 2,100 for those three months, but that would be a car that someone else owns and takes care of. You don’t have to worry about cash spending.

However, you could buy a nice car of less than $ 15,000 that would not drop in value so much and, in the best case, would break even at the sale, or lose just a little bit of money, and hopefully it would be less than $ 2,100.

Normally, when making recommendations for shopping in this price range, I look at cars with harder depreciation curves such as Hyundai, Kia and Nissan, because you tend to buy something new with less miles for your money. In your case, however, I would stick to the proven Hondas and Toyotas, because this value will be better preserved, and although you may get something with higher mileage, long-term ownership is no problem. Regarding oddities about buying CA, the only thing you should pay attention to is that you pay CA sales tax regardless of your home registration.

Finally: what is a good sub-compact crossover for less than $ 20,000?

My mother wants to replace her 2013 Subaru Crosstrek soon because of all engine problems / recall, some body damage and other quality problems that Subaru seems to have with his cars lately.

What are your recommendations for another car that is similar, used, and not Subaru, for $ 20,000 or less? We only consider subcompact CUVs because things like the CX-5 / CR-V probably don’t fit in our little little NYC garage. My 2015 Mazda3 hatchback hardly fits.

I looked at the Honda HR-V and Hyundai Kona. The HR-V prices used seem pretty high for what you get, and the Hyundai Kona only has the turbo engine in the higher trims. Should we try to slightly exceed the budget and jump for the new Mazda CX-30? It seems to me the perfect car. Would like to hear your thoughts. “

The CX-30 is a very good car, but it is not cheap with a starting price of $ 24,400 for a base model with AWD. I also imagine that deals will not be super generous at the moment since this car has just been launched. You would probably look at the total costs with all taxes and fees in the middle of $ 20,000, even with some good negotiations. The other problem is that the CX-30 is just a raised Mazda3, so if you connect Mazda tightly, I don’t think the CX-30 will be much better, considering the length of 173 inches.

The Kona is a nice ride if she digs the styling, and at just 164 inches it will probably be a better fit. Because Hyundais debits a little faster, you can probably get a light used model that is well equipped under $ 20,000.

Another alternative is the Buick Encore. These are super comfortable and have some great features, they also offer solid values ​​in the used market and with 168 inch they are still compact enough for easy parking.

Do you have a car when buying riddles that you need help with? Email me at [email protected]!

