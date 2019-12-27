Is it still safe to eat leftover Christmas on the 27th?

Loading...

There is usually a lot of leftover food from Christmas dinner, often enough to last for days.

But the food spoils – some faster than others. If you don't want to spend the rest of the festive break in bed with a food poisoning attack, it's best to follow this simple advice on what you can keep and for how long.

turkey

The UK Food Standards Agency recommends that cooked turkey be eaten or frozen within two days of cooking. As soon as the meat has cooled, cover it carefully and put it in the fridge. Slicing can help cool meat quickly.

If you prefer your leftover turkey to be hot, don't reheat the meat more than once, as this can provide additional opportunities for bacteria to grow and produce toxins on the way to over 75 ℃, this that kills these bacteria. Although heating the meat above 75 ℃ for a second or third time kills the bacteria, it will not destroy the toxins.

Pickles and preserves

Pickles and preserves, including the favorite holiday ground meat, are prepared with vinegar, which makes them acidic, or with added sugar, which reduces the activity of water. These two elements make them less welcoming to bacteria, because the acidity damages the bacteria and the reduced water dehydrates them, literally sucking up the water contained by the bacteria.

Pickles and canned foods keep best when sealed and can, depending on the type of pickling or storage, be kept in the refrigerator after opening, but check the label to be sure.

Cheese

The cheese platter is a Christmas favorite. Although cheese can be kept during the holidays, it must be wrapped and stored to prevent mold from growing there. Although food safety experts suggest that it is okay to cut off any mold that has grown on hard cheese, this is not what the Food Standards Agency recommends for food producers . It is best to remove any discolored cheese with the mold and at least 1 to 2 cm of cheese.

Soft cheeses should be discarded if they are moldy. And they need strict temperature control, so just serve what you think you'll eat and keep the rest in the fridge. And don't eat it after its expiration date.

Wine and mulled wine

Leaving wine open is less of a safety concern as alcohol is a preservative. It's more about quality and flavor. Leaving wine open means that the oxygen in the air will react with wine chemicals, including polyphenols, leading to loss of color and fruity flavors.

Although you notice flavor changes after the first day, unoaked white and rosé wines can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week. Red and full-bodied, particularly woody, white wines tend to oxidize faster and are only drinkable 3-5 days after opening, if kept in a cool, dark place.

Sparkling wines lose their sparkle after a day or two, but fortified wines, such as port and sherry, are drinkable up to four weeks after opening, if they are stored in a cool place.

Smoked salmon

Smoked salmon must be stored in the refrigerator and used within three days of opening, unless the expiration date is sooner. To prevent it from drying out, keep it in its original packaging, then wrap it with cling film or place it in a self-sealing plastic bag. Smoked salmon can also be stored in the freezer for up to three months in its original packaging.

Pigs in blankets

All remaining pigs in blankets should be wrapped in aluminum foil or plastic wrap after cooling and kept in the refrigerator (this should be done as soon as possible). This prevents them from being contaminated with other foods and is a good food safety rule to apply to all cooked leftovers. Covered pigs should be eaten within three days.

Cooked ham

The ham is dried with salt, which removes water, which makes the growth of bacteria more difficult. When combined with cooking – where the heat removes the remaining bacteria – the shelf life of the ham increases and, therefore, a whole cooked ham can be kept in the refrigerator for five days. Reduce it to three days if it is sliced.

Skull

The pâté may contain listeria, a type of bacteria. Leaving pâté out of the refrigerator increases the risk of bacteria growing, so it should remain covered in the refrigerator and be discarded after the expiration date.

Listeria is a big problem for the elderly and anyone with a compromised immune system. This can also be a problem for pregnant women as it can trigger an abortion, especially in early pregnancy. For this reason, pregnant women are encouraged to avoid pâté.

Padding

At a minimum, the stuffing is made of bread, vegetables and spices. It must be kept in the refrigerator or in a cool place and consumed within four days of its preparation. But if your stuffing includes sausage meat, it should be eaten within three days.

The traditional way of putting stuffing inside the cavity of your roast bird is not recommended as it can make it difficult to raise the meat to a temperature high enough to kill all bacteria.

English cream and trifle

Hot cream is a perfect medium for the growth of bacteria, so it is best to keep it in the refrigerator. Homemade cream can be stored for up to two days. If you don't use them all in one day, transfer the pastry cream to a container, cover it and put it in the fridge. The trifle usually contains pastry cream, so the same rules apply.

If you follow these tips, you will minimize food waste and avoid food poisoning. Have a safe Merry Christmas.

Duane Mellor, Lecturer in Human Nutrition, Coventry University; Claire D Munialo, Assistant Lecturer in Food Science, Coventry University, and Lisa Winnall, Lecturer in Food Safety and Inspection, Coventry University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.