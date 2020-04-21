Is it possible to host Walt Disney World games?

Walt Disney may be world famous, but it also has a large sports complex. Can some of the NHL games take place?

The NBA is on the same boat with the NHL – it wants to play as much as possible for the rest of the season. The scenario of both leagues seems to be played on neutral sites without fans. Because the NBA does not have a complex infrastructure, for example on the ice, there is a lot of room for them to play.

One of the places mentioned in the Yahoo Sports article is the Walt Disney Resort. At first, this may seem strange, but no one is recommending that Mickey Mouse and his friends, who will see the Los Angeles Lakers, plant a solid tree near the space mountain.

Instead, the games will be played at the Disney Sports Complex, ESPN Wide World Of World Sports Club, and players staying at Disney hotels. The Walt Disney World has more than 30,000 Disney hotel rooms and is isolated in its own small world due to poor facilities.

The plan makes perfect sense, but unfortunately the NHL can’t provide something like that. Although the sports complex is an excellent facility for most sports, it does not have a hockey field.

This will be the most magical place on earth as the NHL will revive the 2019-20 season, but it would be beneficial for Disney to build several ice rinks for the future sports complex.

Although ESPN notices that Wide World Of Sports has used some professionalism, it is a spring training home for the Atlanta Braves, especially the MLB, but mainly serves as a complex for various sports competitions. Tournaments are held at various levels, from youth to college sports. If the Walt Disney World is going for basketball, baseball and fan teams, why not hockey teams?

The complex has several “arenas” for indoor activities, but one of them is not suitable for the construction of an ice rink. While conversion is possible, with the resources available, Disney can add a whole new “arena” or two dedicated to two ice-based events. Such ice rinks can be used not only for hockey, but also for other sports on the ice, such as ice skating, skating and curling.

Disney has many connections with the professional sports world, especially in Central Florida. They are the NBA’s Orlando Magic and Orlando City’s F.C. general sponsors. MLS. Disney could form a similar relationship with the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning to expose, use, and build their ice rinks.

Lightning is the closest NHL team to the Walt Disney world, and although Magic and City are far from F.C., they are a Central Florida brand. Lightning can also benefit the community. The NHL loves to pre-prepare and play video games in a variety of locations, and the Walt Disney World is becoming a wonderful place.

Unfortunately, the match between the Walt Disney Company and the NHL team that won the Anaheim Ducks may not be on the cards. Surprisingly, Disney left out one of the four major sports that failed to meet the complex’s plans.

When your main clients are young demographics freelancers, even if you don’t consider Florida hockey, it seems like a good idea. It may be too late to persuade the NHL to rebuild the season, but icebergs should be part of the future of the Walt Disney world.