Is it okay to drive through one parking space to another?

I’m not sure if I realize how controversial this concept is or how divided people are about this relatively simple concept: if you’re in a parking lot with consecutive points, it’s okay to drive through an empty space and directly into the blank space associated with its end? A question a child could ask, but not a child question. And why are you letting the child go? It is serious business.

I personally think I’m a professional who pulls himself through to the empty space. If I come across a situation in which an open point is staring directly at me, it is like a little pleasure: you can position your car so that it is easier to get out of it without much effort. So why not?

There are many good reasons to consider this: it is statistically much safer to leave a parking space in the future, because even with rear-view cameras and little fools who poke you when you mow a dog from a distance, your view is more certain Car is much better on the front window.

AAA has also spoken out against retracting parking spaces, although this appears to be against the basic idea of ​​retracting and is not as clear with regard to the pull-through maneuver.

Of course, there are also disadvantages: If the parking lot is very crowded, you may drive past one point while another driver turns into the parking lot. This leads to short-term confusion and, if both drivers are really in a bad mood, to a low-speed wreck.

There are other situations where a driver might think a parking lot is open when it isn’t – for example, on a motorcycle or when you have a small car between two huge SUVs – it may also be unclear that the parking lot is occupied is, but any reasonably attentive driver can handle it.

In addition, some places have banned parking in reverse, although it’s less about pulling through than places with only rear number plates, as the police want to be able to easily check number plates on cars in parking spaces.

Overall, I’m still per move; If you find yourself in a situation where this is possible and things are not so full that you fear that another driver will contact you to close your eyes / headlights, then I say treat yourself something. Got it.

I am sure that there are many of you who disagree. So now you have the opportunity to express your opinion! Pulling through or not pulling through? Tell me! Now! Or but!!!!!!!!!