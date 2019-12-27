Is it okay to buy a used car from a rental company?

Loading...

As an expert in car purchase resident of Jalopnik and professional car buyer, I receive emails. Many emails I have decided to choose some questions and try to help. This week we talk about used rental cars, non-transferable warranties and the best time of year to buy used cars.

Is it risky to buy a car from a rental company like Hertz or Avis?

I wondered how reliable are cars that come from "borrowed" companies like Hertz, Avis or Enterprise? Simply put, I had to use a borrowed car for about a week and I really liked it. (My mechanic said that with the older car he had more problems. Typical) Anyway, I jokingly told the guy when I returned the car that he would be interested in buying it, but it was probably out of my price range at the minute. He said they sell the cars after a short time of lending them. It seems suspicious.

This is not as suspicious as you might think. Most of the major rental agencies have sales divisions, where once a rented car has reached a certain amount of use in the rental fleet, it is sold retail to the public or wholesale at a dealership auction. Now, there are people who say you should never buy a used rental car, because all rental cars are abused by drivers, but I think it is a bit of an exaggeration.

The vast majority of people who rent something like a Nissan Altima do not throw it from a ramp or run out in a parking lot. I mean, you are, but most people don't.

Therefore, the probability of obtaining a dilapidated rental car is not greater than buying any other used car from a dealership or private seller. But what you should know about rental cars is that rental companies generally perform regular maintenance, such as oil changes, brakes and tire changes.

If you are looking to buy something affordable for less than $ 15,000, it could take a long time to filter out the garbage that most used cars are trying to drive, and a rental car could be a good option for something well maintained at a price reasonable.

Rental sales also have the advantage of having a direct purchase process with minimum rates. So, the price you see is what you get. If you go shopping at the cheapest end, it is worth exploring used rental cars.

Can a dealer say that a warranty is not transferable?

About 4 years ago I bought a new BMW 328i at a dealership in Southern California. How was I doing paperwork. The finance officer told me that if I sold the car before the factory warranty expired 4 years or 48,000 miles, the warranty was not transferable and the warranty belonged to the dealership. In other words, he could sell the car, but the new owner would not get the factory warranty if he sold it before owning the car for 4 years or accumulating 48,000 miles. I'm almost sure he made me sign a form to accept it, but I can't find the form to send him a copy. I had no intention of selling the car early (and I still have it), so I followed it but it seemed strange.

My question is, is it legal for a dealer to not allow the factory warranty to be transferable if the car is sold before the warranty expires? I bought several cars since 1980 and I have never had a dealer tell me.

By the way, the car now has more than 110,000 miles and I will probably buy another vehicle but a different brand, an SUV, in about a year. If a distributor tells me the same thing, I want to know if he can do that legally or if I should go and go to another distributor.

I have to say that I heard some crazy lines from distributors trying viscous things, but this is the first time I hear that a distributor tells a buyer that the factory-backed warranty will not be transferred to the buyer.

A dealer cannot impose restrictions on a warranty established by the car manufacturer. So, if you bought a new BMW with a four-year warranty and 48,000 miles from bumper to bumper and sold that car with two years and 24,000 miles of remaining warranty, the next owner would get the rest of that coverage. The guarantee does not "belong to the dealer".

Is there a better time of year to buy a used car?

Hi Tom, what is a good time of the year to buy a used car?

Unlike new cars that have seasonal or monthly sales that are linked to factory incentives, used vehicles generally do not have large price fluctuations from one season to the next. As I have said on numerous occasions, the goal of buying a new car is to find the best value, not to focus on the biggest discount.

That said, many people buy new cars in December in the hope of taking advantage of year-end sales, and when people buy new cars they often exchange old cars. Therefore, you can see an increase in the available inventory when visiting the second-hand market after the holidays.

Do you have an enigma of buying cars with which you need help? Send me an email at [email protected]!

