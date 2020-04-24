Is it free for HBO Go and HBO Now subscribers?

Just in case, you’re tired of every streaming service you use to pass the time right now, HBO Max is almost here.

You might be thinking: “Oh, I have HBO Go or HBO Now. Definitely, it doesn’t relate to me!”

Sorry, but that’s not the modus operandi of WarnerMedia today. HBO Max is a new streaming service that integrates the same content as the other two online services companies, but that’s just the beginning. It is also home to a ton of original shows and movies, as well as many other existing content from all over WarnerMedia.

Mashable’s incredible entertainment team has you covered with a breakdown of everything coming to HBO Max, as well as trailers for its launch on program day. But more than likely you have some lingering questions about what the cost is, where to look for it, and what level of quality streaming you can expect when it launches on May 27th.

Let us break that down for you.

How much should I pay? What about current HBO subscribers?

First of all, a standalone subscription to HBO Max is $ 15 per month. That’s a little more than what each Hulu and Disney Plus charge per charge, but WarnerMedia probably thinks its sheer content will sell itself. It’s the same exact monthly fee as HBO Now, making older services look like a dubious value in comparison.

I have great news for anyone concerned about: HBO Now subscribers get access to Max at no charge. And because it has all the same glorious content of HBO, as well as the oodles of other shows and movies, you can also just switch to using Max full-time.

Unfortunately for HBO Go users (i.e., those who subscribe to HBO through a cable provider), things are a bit more complicated. WarnerMedia’s official FAQ only says “stay tuned for more details” to find out how traditional HBO can access Max subscribers.

People who get their TV service through AT&T don’t have to wait, though. AT&T has announced that subscribers to several DirecTV and AT&T packages will be able to access HBO Max for free. You can find out whether or not your package qualifies here.

Some former sitcoms are coming to HBO Max, we hear.

Photo: NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal by Getty Images via Getty Images

Which devices can I watch on the HBO Max?

Unfortunately, we do not know what devices are or will not support HBO Max yet. Its website said the service was available on “phones, tablets, Mac and PC browsers, streaming media players and game consoles,” but offered no details. We reached out to WarnerMedia and were told that there would be more announcements about coming before May 27th.

Can I watch HBO Max in 4K or HDR?

With more and more streaming services supporting 4K Ultra HD streaming, as well as HDR in some cases, it’s worth wondering if HBO Max will hop on the bandwagon as well. After all, either HBO Go or HBO Now is 4K- or HDR compatible.

Bad news: We don’t know yet! None of the pre-release marketing has said anything about 4K or HDR streaming for HBO Max. Again, WarnerMedia has assured us that there will be more technical announcements coming before launch.

So, as you can see, there’s still a lot we don’t know about HBO Max – and it only takes a month for us to enjoy it. But make sure we fill you in as soon as we find out all the realistic technical details about the new cabler streaming service.

