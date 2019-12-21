Is it a crime to be homeless?

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – With the increase in homelessness across the country, the decision of the Supreme Court not to take a case closely followed could have widespread implications for states across the country that face this complex problem, including Utah.

The case involved a Boise, Idaho law that prohibited people from camping or sleeping on the sidewalks, which was revoked by the Ninth Court of Appeals of the US. UU. By not assuming the case, the Supreme Court left standing a ruling that will curb the power of the police to penalize the homeless for sleeping on the street in nine western states and may also influence other jurisdictions.

The decision comes at a time when two simultaneous and apparently incongruous phenomena occur in the United States. On the one hand, the economy of the United States is strong and unemployment is low. And yet, cities across the country are experiencing unprecedented rates of homelessness. In Los Angeles County alone, up to 60,000 people are homeless on a given night, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

The root causes of the problem are profound and intractable: a crisis in affordable housing, a growing division of income between rich and poor, a federal minimum wage so low that no family in the United States can live from it, and cities around the world. country are struggling to find solutions

"We are doing a terrible job on homelessness in our country," said Peter Edelman, a professor of law and public policy at Georgetown University. “There are so many people across the country who have jobs, but they don't have a place to live, and they literally have to find a way to get up in the morning and go somewhere and take a shower to get to work. That's how bad it has been. "

But the potential case of the Supreme Court was closely followed because it assumed an important question that set precedents: if homeless people have nowhere to go, can they be prosecuted for sleeping outside?

In other words, is it a crime to be homeless?

The "criminalization of poverty"

The ruling that the Supreme Court left standing is actually quite limited. It would only cover cases that occur within the nine states in the jurisdiction of the Ninth Circuit, in which the homeless are prosecuted by the police, and there is no shelter available to them, since the Ninth Circuit ruled that this constituted a "punishment. cruel and unusual, "said Jason Groth, Intelligent Justice Coordinator of the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah.

In Utah, which is not in the Ninth Circuit, the ruling would not be the law of the country, but it could provide a "persuasive influence," which means it could be used as a legal precedent in similar cases, according to Groth.

"The Ninth Circuit ruling really recognizes the practical problem of experiencing homelessness, and gives those individuals the dignity of not being prosecuted simply for living their lives," Groth said.

It is this preservation of dignity that makes the ruling so significant, said Edelman. He says it is an important step to get attention and prevent a major problem that he describes as "the criminalization of poverty." In other words, the ban on homeless sleeping in public places essentially made it a crime to be homeless, he said.

The ruling was clear: "just as the state cannot criminalize the state of being homeless in public places, the state cannot criminalize behavior that is an inevitable consequence of being homeless, that is, sitting, lying or sleeping in streets. "

But the problem extends well beyond this specific ruling: public policies and law enforcement practices that "criminalize" the poor are widespread throughout the US criminal justice system, Edelman said.

Low-income people often face overwhelmingly high fines for minor traffic fines and civil crimes, and when debt accumulates and cannot pay, they can be jailed, he said. Similarly, when low-income people are charged with a crime and cannot pay bail, they sit in jail for months or years, awaiting trial for a crime they have not been convicted of. And all the time, they often lose their jobs, can't pay rent or default on their mortgage and get into debt, Edelman said.

And this can lead to a vicious and complex circle of poverty, imprisonment and debt, all factors that really cause people to experience homelessness, he added.

"These are issues that are closely related to poverty," said Edelman. "If we don't have so many people who are in poverty, we won't have so many people who aren't homeless."

No silver bullet solution

Boise, along with other cities that will be affected by the decision, argued that allowing homeless people to sleep in public spaces is a threat to public health and safety.

"The creation of a de facto constitutional right to live on sidewalks and in parks will cripple the capacity of more than 1,600 municipalities in the Ninth Circuit to maintain the health and safety of their communities," the city argued, stating that the camps audiences encourage the spread of diseases and crimes.

With the decision of the Ninth Circuit confirmed, a key question remains unanswered: how will cities find solutions that address Boise's concern for health and public safety, while respecting the dignity and constitutional rights of the homeless ?

There is no silver bullet solution, Groth said. But he believes that the ruling will help reduce the role of the police in assuming the primary responsibility for responding to complex and multifaceted social problems such as homelessness, which require multifaceted solutions, including the expansion of Medicaid, mental health services and health resources. domestic violence . (To be fair, some law enforcement operations have had tremendous success in this approach, such as the Seattle LEAD program, which diverts criminals to treatments, mental health services and other programs.)

"It has become so common that when policymakers sit down and decide how we solve these problems so that law enforcement will lead those operations," he said. "I think the police have been unfairly asked to provide resources or to be the starting point for obtaining resources for people living on the street."

But for Edelman, solving the nation's homeless crisis must start with one thing: building more affordable housing.

"The price of housing has skyrocketed," he said. "It has gone out of control."