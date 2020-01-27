BEIRUT – The self-proclaimed “caliphate” of the Islamic State Group in parts of Iraq and Syria seemed to have been largely defeated last year, with the loss of its territory, the assassination of its founder in an American raid and an unprecedented crackdown against his propaganda campaign. machine on social media. .

But the tensions between the United States and Iran and the resulting clash over the US military presence in the region offer the extremist group a comeback opportunity, whose remains have gradually built up a guerrilla campaign over the past year, experts say.

American troops in Iraq had to interrupt their operations against IS for almost two weeks under tensions. On the other hand, Iranian militants with Iranian support who once focused on the fight against the militants have turned their attention to the deportation of US troops from the Middle East.

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, the sleeping cells of the Islamic State have intensified the ambushes in Iraq and Syria, killing and injuring dozens of their opponents in both countries. Activists and residents say the attacks have intensified since the US killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani during a drone attack on January 3 at Baghdad airport.

It is not clear whether the rise is related to the consequences of the strike and it is possible that some of the attacks were planned before the killings of Soleimani. US officials deny seeing a specific increase in IS activities. “They have been used to the extent that we have not used them,” said James Jeffrey, Foreign Ministry envoy to the international coalition fighting the Islamic State.

Mervan Qamishlo, a spokesman for the US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria, said the intensification of IS attacks began earlier, since October, when Turkey launched a military operation against Kurdish hunters in northern Syria.

Yet the militants clearly had at least temporary breathing space when the killing of Soleimani, along with a senior Iraqi militia leader, brought Iran and the US to the brink of total war and indignant Iraqis, who regarded the strike as a blatant violation of sovereignty.

On January 5, the Iraqi Parliament called for the expulsion of 5,200 US troops from the country who have been there since 2014 on a mission to train and assist Iraqi forces in the fight against IS. The US-led coalition then put the fight against IS on hold to focus on protecting its troops and bases. It said last week that it had resumed those operations after a 10-day stop.

“This tension will certainly help Daesh because all the forces fighting are getting busy with other issues,” warned Abdullah Suleiman Ali, a Syrian investigator focusing on jihadist groups, using the Arab acronym for IS.

He said Iran-US, among other things. tensions help IS to restructure, while its new leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, strengthens his grip. Al-Qurayshi was announced in the post after the old leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was murdered by an American raid on Syria in October.

“On the day the US-Iranian collision began, Daesh began to intensify his attacks,” said Rami Aburrahman, who heads the UK-based Syrian Human Rights Observatory, an opposition monitor.

On January 14, IS launched a cross-border attack from Syria on Iraq, killing an Iraqi officer. A day later, IS hunters attacked an Iraqi force in the central Salaheddine region, killing two soldiers and wounding five. Two days later, an Iraqi intelligence major was killed in a car bomb north of Baghdad.

One of the deadliest attacks took place in Syria on January 14, when IS hunters stole around 2,000 cattle from a village near the eastern city of Mayadeen. One of the four shepherds who own the cattle-informed authorities, and one Syrian government troops were sent to the area, where they were hit by IS fire.

When the troops returned to their base, IS shooters imposed an ambush, killing 11 troops and pro-government hunters and two shepherds.

IS published photos of soldiers killed in the attack, along with a destroyed armored vehicle and a fallen truck.

On the same day, seven shepherds were found shot to the west of the eastern city of Deir el-Zour. On January 4, 21 shepherds were found shot in the back of their heads, their hands tied behind their backs.

Dozens of members of the US-supported Kurdish-led Syrian democratic forces have been killed in recent months in attacks that have also been claimed by IS.

With the painful strikes “IS uses to increase its influence” and sends a message to their supporters that they are still strong, said Omar Abu Laila, a Deir el-Zour activist now based in Europe.

“Some citizens do not dare to leave their homes after sunset because of fear of Daesh,” Abu Laila said.

The group is also trying to restore its presence on social media and the internet – an important part of its ability to raise financial support from abroad and to recruit new hunters.

IS members and supporters have been spreading fear and power for years with the creepy videos they have released on social media with decapitation, amputations and victims who have been burned or thrown out of buildings.

In recent weeks, European authorities, coordinated by Europol, have closed thousands of IS propaganda platforms and communication channels in unprecedented crackdown. In particular, the crackdown forced the IS news agency and other channels of the Telegram SMS system, the group’s main selling point since 2015.

“The Europol campaign in November had a huge impact on ISIS support networks on Telegram,” said Amarnath Amarasingam, a terrorism investigator at Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada.

Since then, the extremists have switched to other messaging platforms, including TamTam based in Russia, Hoop Messenger based in Canada and BCM Messenger based. They also tried to come back to Twitter using hacked accounts, Amarasingam said.

So far, these efforts have not been very successful, as international authorities are working to pursue them at those points of sale.

“All of this does not match the presence they had on Telegram from 2015,” said Amarasingam.

Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press