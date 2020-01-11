Is hedgehog on the masked singer Michael McIntyre?

The Masked Singer’s opening weekend on ITV showed the first two celebrity revelations in the series – EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer as Butterfly and former Secretary of State Alan Johnson as Pharaoh.

However, we are still waiting to find out which famous face is hidden behind the hedgehog’s mask – the screeching forest creature.

Hedgehog made his Masked Singer debut in the first episode of the series when he sang Little Mix’s Black Magic while hopping next to a bubbling cauldron. In the middle of the performance, Jonathan Ross commented that he “knocked like a father”.

In front of his large numbers, the steampunk hedgehog teased that he is a homely creature, the most active at night, “more introverted than people expect” and a workaholic who loves to be on stage. He added that he once had a job, which meant that he “died every night at half past eight”.

The jury all had different ideas about who was in the costume, with Jonathan Ross suggesting actors Ian McKellen and Rita Ora as comedians Jack Whitehall. Davina McCall flopped for Harry Potter actor David Thewlis when Hedgehog looked “pretty theatrical” and “classy”. Ken Jeong said he thought actor and comic Eddie Izzard was in costume because Hedgehog was holding his microphone.

However, fans of the show have other ideas about who is hiding behind the mask. Check out the most popular theories.

Is Hedgehog Michael Ball?

Many viewers are convinced that Hedgehog is the musical veteran Michael Ball.

The singer, actor and presenter has appeared in numerous West End productions over the past thirty years, including Les Misérables and Sweeney Todd, and has hosted This Morning, Lorraine and The One Show. He currently plays Edna Turnblad in hairspray at the London Coliseum.

Some fans are convinced that Ball is the man behind the mask due to his stage experience, and believe that Hegel’s clue – the fact that he died for a job “every night at 8:30 p.m.” is due to a dying character who Ball played in the west would have ended.

Not to mention that Ball practiced wearing a mask – he played the title role in a Phantom of the Opera production in 1987.

I don’t know why, but Hedgehog made me think of Michael Ball. #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/crfqa2PS5a

– Rachel (@raquellaah), January 4, 2020

Is Hedgehog Michael McIntyre?

Another famous Michael was thrown into the mix as some fans believe that the classy-sounding hedgehog is actually the comedian Michael McIntyre.

The stand-up comic presented the Comedy Roadshow and the Royal Variety Performance twice. He is currently hosting Michael McIntyre’s Big Show at BBC One.

Some viewers believe that Hedgehog’s mannerisms indicate that he is a stand-up comedian and that his clumsy accent is for McIntyre’s dead reason.

Hmm is it Michael McIntyre as The Hedgehog? Pretty chic ???? #MaskedSinger

– Sinéad Garvan (@SineadGarvan), January 4, 2020

Is Hedgehog Jason Manford?

Comedian and presenter Jason Manford is a major competitor for Hedgehog, according to some viewers. The comic, born in Manchester, can be seen in various panels and has been presenting BBC One’s new game show First & Last this year.

Manford is, due to his musical abilities, an assumption of many viewers for the forest animal – he has published a studio album and appeared in the films The Producers, Guys and Dolls and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. He is currently featured on Curtains’ UK tour.

Some fans point to Manford’s opera voice and his role as murdered Adolfo Pirelli in a 2012 Sweeney Todd production as evidence that he is a hedgehog.

When asked by a viewer on Twitter whether he was behind the mask, Manford replied: “No, I’m too busy!”

I don’t usually watch reality programs, but The Masked Singer has dealt with all of the detective stuff. Hedgehog sounds like Jason Manford, complete with an opera voice and a Salford accent. Also recorded. Comedian and died in Sweeney Todd in almost hour.

– Oliver Douglas (@ODouglas_Writer) January 4, 2020

Is Hedgehog Jack Whitehall?

Comedians seem to be a popular guess for Hedgehog, and some viewers are convinced that the comic Jack Whitehall – Rita Ora Prediction – is the man behind the mask.

The stand-up comedian is best known for his Netflix series Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father and his roles in Fresh Meat and Bad Education. He recently appeared in the Amazon series Good Omens and was cast in the upcoming Disney film Jungle Cruise.

The fans speculate that Whitehall is a hedgehog due to his “noble” voice and his experience as a comedy actor.

The masked singer continues on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ITV