Is Hedgehog on The Masked Singer Michael Ball?

It has been one of the most stunning new series from ITV, but we are completely addicted to The Masked Singer.

Although some of our characters have been unmasked, we are still waiting to find out which famous face is behind the hedgehog’s mask – the crooning forest animal.

Hedgehog made his Masked Singer debut in the first episode of the series. Jonathan Ross noticed halfway through his Little Mix performance that he “raps like a father”.

The jury all had different ideas about who wore the costume, with Jonathan Ross actor Ian McKellen and Rita Ora suspecting that comedian Jack Whitehall suggested. Davina McCall plundered Harry Potter actor David Thewlis, because Hedgehog seemed ‘pretty theatrical’ and ‘chic’. Ken Jeong said he thought actor and comic Eddie Izzard was in the costume because of the way Hedgehog held his microphone.

Fans of the show, however, have other ideas about who is behind the mask.

Hedgehog – Songs, directions, assumptions

songs:

Week 1: Black Magic – Little Mix

Week 2: Shine – Take That

Week 3: Don’t look back in anger – Oasis

Week 4: I would do anything for love (but I don’t) – Meat Loaf

Clues:

Like in an ensemble and can’t wait to have a ball

Had a job which means that he died every evening at 8.30 p.m.

More active at night

More introverted than you might think

Connections with Phantom of the Opera and Hairspray

guesses:

Tony Hadley

Michael Ball

Alfie Boe

Michael Crawford

Jack Whitehall

Is Hedgehog Tony Hadley?

One of the newest names to be thrown out there is Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley, and it comes from Jake Shears – who was recently unveiled as the show’s Unicorn.

Jake thinks he may have resolved the matter after hearing Tony sing.

He said: “I think Tony Hadley is Hedgehog from Spandau Ballet. I was driving home one night in a taxi after I heard him singing and I thought it was him. “

Although Tony is quite a new guess, Jake would have come closer to Hedgehog during the show when all the participants were on stage together.

So he could have a very good point.

Jake’s revelation comes after he seemed to give away Fox’s identity.

Is Hedgehog Michael Ball?

Michael Ball, left (© ITV)

Many viewers are convinced that Hedgehog is musical theater veteran Michael Ball.

The singer, actor and presenter has played a large number of West End productions over the last thirty years, including Les Misérables and Sweeney Todd, and has presented This Morning, Lorraine and The One Show. He currently plays Edna Turnblad in Hairspray in the London Coliseum.

Some fans are convinced that Ball is the man behind the mask because of his stage experience and believe that the designation of Hedgehog – the fact that he “died at 8.30 every night for a job – refers to a dying character that Ball would have in the West played End.

Not to mention that Ball has practiced wearing a mask – in 1987 he played the title of Phantom of the Opera.

Since then, however, he has tackled the rumors during guest hosting at The One Show. When asked, he said to the camera, “It’s not me” – despite the fact that he was joking about how “spiky” he is.

Is he bluffing twice?

I don’t know why, but Hedgehog reminded me of Michael Ball. #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/crfqa2PS5a

– Rachel (@raquellaah) January 4, 2020

Is Hedgehog Alfie Boe?

Alfie Boe

Alfie Boe is a friend of Michael Ball, just about every clue that applied above also applies to Alfie.

Maybe the kicker comes with the indication “can’t wait to have a ball” …

Alfie often duet with Michael and the couple has released albums together – instead of being a ball, he could have one!

Is Hedgehog Michael Crawford?

With Hedgehog posing through a Phantom mask, Rita Ora believed that the original Phantom could be a safe bet for the steampunk singer.

But does Crawford match the other directions?

Is Hedgehog Michael McIntyre?

Michael McIntyre (© GETTY)

Another famous Michael has been thrown into the mix because some fans believe that the chic-sounding Hedgehog is in fact comedian Michael McIntyre.

The stand-up comic presented Comedy Roadshow and the Royal Variety performance twice. He is currently hosting the great show of Michael McIntyre on BBC One.

Some viewers think that Hedgehog’s manners indicate that he is a stand-up comedian, and that his plummy accent is a dead tone for McIntyre’s.

Hmm is it Michael McIntyre as the hedgehog? Very chic ???? #MaskedSinger

– Sinéad Garvan (@SineadGarvan) January 4, 2020

Is Hedgehog Jason Manford?

Jason Manford Jason Manford

According to some viewers, comedian and presenter Jason Manford is an important contender for Hedgehog. The Manchester-born comic has appeared in various panel shows and this year started to present the new game show BBC One First & Last.

Manford is a forest gambler because of his musical skills – he has released a studio album and has appeared in The Producers, Guys and Dolls and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. He currently plays in the UK tour of Curtains.

Some fans point to Manford’s operating voice and his role of Adolfo Pirelli – a murdered character – in a 2012 production of Sweeney Todd as proof that he is Hedgehog.

However, on a Twitter question from a viewer whether he was behind the mask, Manford replied, “No, I’m too busy!” And an emoji.

Normally I don’t pay attention to reality-type programs, but The Masked Singer has hooked me into all the detective work. Hedgehog sounds like Jason Manford, complete with an opera voice and a Salford accent. Also pre-recorded. Comedian and died almost an hour in Sweeney Todd.

– Oliver Douglas (@ODouglas_Writer) January 4, 2020

Is Hedgehog Jack Whitehall?

Jack Whitehall (© GETTY)

Comedians seem to be a popular guess for Hedgehog, with some viewers convinced that comic Jack Whitehall – the prediction of Rita Ora – is the man behind the mask.

The stand-up comedian is best known for his Netflix series, Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father, and his roles in Fresh Meat and Bad Education. He recently appeared in the Amazon series Good Omens and was cast in the upcoming Disney movie Jungle Cruise.

Fans speculate that Whitehall is Hedgehog because of his “chic” voice and experience while playing comedy on stage.

