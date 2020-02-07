Is Harley Quinn Queer in the DC Universe?

By the time Birds of prey begins, the toxic, insulting relationship of Harley Quinn with the Joker is over. Although her relationship with “Mr. J.” has been the driving force for this iteration of Harley so far, her relationship history is actually much more complicated than that – and it involves both men and women. Is this a new invention for the film, or is Harley Quinn strange in the DC comics? Harley’s sexuality is something that has been played in the comics for years; it just didn’t get as much attention as its “classic” relationship with the Joker.

In the opening order of Birds of prey, the filmmakers get rid of this specific question with a minimum of hassle. Harley’s background story is covered by a playful, silly animated series, told by Harley himself, that the events of Suicide team as well as more of Harley’s background story, from childhood until we first met her on the screen. During that series, her relationships from the past are casually recorded and show both men and women. It is a quick and informal way to determine that Harley canonically is bisexual in this on-screen iteration.

However, this is not the first time Harley has been portrayed as strange – it has its roots in her comics. For example, in 2017, the comic book number “Harley Quinn # 25” contained a kiss between Harley and her love interest. Pamela Lillian Isley, also known as Poison Ivy. And a few years earlier, Harley Quinn series writers Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner confirmed that Harley and Ivy were dating and having an open relationship. “Yes, they are friends without the jealousy of monogamy,” they said during a Twitter Q&A.

Harley is not the only strange woman in the current DC universe on the screen. In Birds of prey, Detective Renee Montoya has a clumsy working relationship with Ellen Yee (played by Ali Wong), a prosecutor revealed in voiceover as well as her ex-girlfriend, meaning that the film contains not one but two strange women of color. About in the TV version of the DC universe (an alternative reality from the DC movies), Kate Kane, also known as Batwoman, leads her own show and is a lesbian, and the White Canary, Sara Lance, is openly bisexual, in a relationship with a woman, and leads the crazy ensemble on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. It is a great step forward in reproduction and it is all handled in a completely natural, simple way.