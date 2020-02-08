Is going to Disney World worth the cost of the vacation?

Disney World is located in Orlando, Florida and is put on the wish list every year for different families and people who may not have children but feel like a child in their hearts. There are six parks, theme food, castles, rides and basically anything you want.

Unfortunately, although this is a magical vacation, it is not an incredibly cheap one. You might wonder, is it worth the cost, or do you have to go somewhere else?

Yes, it is worth going to Disney World, but some parts of the trip will certainly be too expensive to consider. If you do research in advance, you can find out how much you want to spend, and having a magical time is definitely worth it.

A stay at Disney World Hotels is not worth it

What are the most expensive parts of a vacation? Many people would probably say that they book flights and hotel rooms. Things can get serious if you book your stay at a hotel on the grounds of Disney World, so if you are considering whether a trip to Disney World is worth it, it seems that a stay at these hotels will be too expensive.

For example, the Walt Disney World Swan will give you a few hundred dollars for every night, depending on which website you book. If you use Hotels.com, you look at almost $ 400 USD. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge is perhaps the most expensive of all: according to Trip.com, it only costs $ 1,300 USD for one night.

Book an Airbnb instead and save money. As someone posted on Reddit: “I have found a reasonably priced ($ 80- $ 100 / night) Airbnb rental near Disney, about a month in the spring. I would say you can comfortably wait for a few months earlier. ” Because you will stay a good number of nights, that will result in a great saving.

You can look for more affordable food

Another bonus of booking an Airbnb near Disney World is that you can buy your own food at a nearby supermarket and prepare your own breakfast and a sandwich or some deli meat, carrot sticks, crackers, etc. for easy convenience lunch. There are many ways to find more affordable food at Disney World, and this is the best way to ensure that the entire trip is not a wild excess.

To make the trip worthwhile, you can spend your money on some nice snacks and one special meal a day. Urban Tastebud Disney proposes to go to Karamell Kuche for Werther’s Caramel Popcorn and L’Glaces de Artisan for a Strawberry and Cream Macaroon Ice Cream Sandwich. You can also budget one breakfast during your stay. Trip Savvy recommends The Kona Cafe because the coffee is also very tasty.

For the rest of your trip you go out to dinner and choose a nice restaurant at Disney World. There are many places that are recommended because they will not break the bank. Disney Tourist Blog suggests Trail’s End Restaurant and Splitsville Dining Room. At the first, the dinner buffet is $ 37 for adults and $ 20 for children, and there is everything from shrimp to pasta to pizza and fried chicken and ribs. With the latter you can get sliders, pizza, fries, salmon, sushi and other nice meals.

The total costs seem comparable to a different type of holiday

In general, it seems that the costs to go to Disney World are comparable to any other type of vacation. One thing to keep in mind is that you have to take into account the cost of tickets / passes, and this will cost you a few hundred dollars, depending on how long you are going. WDW Info says that a day ticket costs $ 109.

Of course the price of your trip to Disney World depends on what you do and how long you go, but there are some examples of what a typical vacation will give you. Vacation Kids says it will be $ 5,075 and The Points Guy says you can spend as little as $ 3,000 to about $ 8,000 if you have a “high-end budget.”

When you consider flights and hotels and food, you are going to spend thousands of dollars on a different type of trip. Just like you can spend a lot in Disney World, a family of four who go to Europe for a week would cost thousands of dollars. And just like you can save at Disney World, you can spend four days in a cool city and budget, so you don’t go over $ 3,000.

While it may seem a bit overwhelming to see how much everything costs at Disney World, you can spend money on what’s important (the tickets and fun food) and save on other parts of the trip (hotels on site).

