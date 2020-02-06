Is Galen leaving small days of our lives?

Galen Gering, who plays Rafe Hernandez on Days Of Our Lives (DOOL), hinted that he would leave the soap during a recent podcast interview.

“The fact is, I might as well say, I don’t know how long I’ll be in the show,” said Gering during the Cliff Dorman podcast. He confirmed that he will be back for a short period, but that he will ‘spread my wings’.

Dorman asked him if his short return to DOOL was to complete the bow of his character. “Uh, uh, yes,” he replied.

Gering also said that he is looking forward to taking on new roles. “Being at a show that you go in for so long and that you work on so much becomes the golden handcuffs. What happens is that you become so comfortable in character. This is going to be a whole new chapter. It’s a whole range of emotions – more than I could put into words. “

The actor has been playing Rafe since 2008. He started his soaps with Luis Lopez-Fitzgerald on the now-defunct Passions, from 1999 to 2008. He also portrayed Owen Bogno at the Venice The Series from 2009 to 20016.

Due to the advanced film schedule of DOOL, viewers continue to see Rafe in the show until at least the late summer. But if Gering leaves, how will Rafe be deregistered? Keep watching DOOL to find out!

