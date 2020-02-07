Is For Life on ABC a true story? Yes, here are the details

In the 50 Cent-produced drama series For life, ABC is inspired by the extraordinary true story of Isaac Wright Jr., a man who was wrongly accused of being a drug queen and taught himself prison law to overthrow his life sentence. The new show will not be an exact retelling of Wright’s past, but it will adjust the contours of his experience. It follows a man named Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) who fights against things for his fellow prisoners while working on destroying his own beliefs. Now a lawyer with lawyers and one of the executive producers of the series, Wright has by no means had a simple journey. Here are all the twists and turns that he came across on his way to erase his name and build a career in law.

Wright practiced law in prison

In 1991, Wright was accused of running one of the largest drug distribution networks in New Jersey, who vainly represented himself in his first trial. He received a life sentence, not eligible for conditional release, until he served for at least 30 years.

His interest in the law grew during his imprisonment in a prison with maximum security in New Jersey. Wright taught himself the law while in prison, and decided to take matters into his own hands. Word came around, and over time he became a lawyer attorney who wrote briefs and motives to overthrow the convictions of more than 20 inmates.

Wright acquitted himself by revealing a cover-up

In 1996 came the day on which Wright again represented himself in court. During one of Wright’s cross-investigations, Detective James Dugan confessed that he had framed Wright in an anesthetic plan organized by Somerset County prosecutor Nicholas W. Bissell, who orchestrated false witness statements and police reports.

Dugan finally pleaded guilty to official misconduct. Wright’s judge was also removed and imprisoned for theft. Bissell had already been charged with allegations of mail fraud, tax evasion and abuse of power. Supervised with an electronic bracelet, he escaped after the confession of Dugan. He died of suicide shortly afterwards when federal authorities tracked him down in Vegas. Wright, 34, was released on a bail of $ 250,000, an amount raised by his friends and supporters. Shortly thereafter, he became the first person in American history to free himself from life imprisonment.

Wright faces discrimination even after passing the bar

Even after release, things were not immediately easy for Wright. After being locked up for more than seven years, Wright went to college and graduated from St. Thomas University’s School of Law in 2007. As he passed the desk in 2008, the New Jersey Bar character committee examined him for nine years . Finally, in September 2017, the Supreme Court of the State of New Jersey admitted him to the bar. Shortly thereafter, he was hired by the firm of Hunt, Hamlin, and Ridley in Newark and signed the deal to make a series about his life.

For life premieres on ABC on February 11 at 10 p.m. ET / PT.