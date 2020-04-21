Is Elvis Our Girl Alive?

Next to Laura Denby

Since her dramatic death in 2017, our girlfriend Elvis Harte (Luke Pasqualino) has been at the center of fan conversations about military drama. His rocky relationship with Georgie Lane (Michelle Keegan) was hugely popular, and viewers were heartbroken when Elvis was killed in Afghanistan during the bombing of the third series – just as he and Georgie had finally set off again.

So it is not surprising that almost three years later, speculation continues that the character may actually be alive.

Whether they notice unusual moments or come up with intriguing theories during the weekly episodes, fans haven’t shaken their enthusiasm for such a beloved character.

Actor Luke Pasqualino was signed to another TV series called Snatch after signing a five-year contract. After the tragedy that appeared on the screen, Tony Grounds, the creator of Our Girl, spoke RaadioTimes.com that there would have been no point in leaving temporarily. “We could have sent (Elvis) to prison or on vacation, or we just haven’t seen him in five years, but it seemed a little silly.”

Since then, however, Snatch has been canceled. With that in mind, perhaps Pasqualino was available for filming, which would be the biggest twist the show could ever give?

There’s only one episode left in the fourth series, and Georgie’s final scenes are set for now – Michelle Keegan plans to leave this year – and she’s certainly made a happy ending. Bringing Elvis back would give him that – once he overcame the shock and the inevitable anger, of course!

This year’s season has focused on Georgie’s grief when she returned to her homeland, where Elvis was so brutally taken from her. After the fate of his killer, Adam Omar, he was considered anxious and confined to the barracks.

Viewers have shared their thoughts that this could be a way to prevent him from discovering the truth – could Elvis have been held captive? Special forces boss Blue (Ben Batt) saved Omar’s life, seemingly in favor of Georgie, who wanted real justice before him. But perhaps there was more to it – is the warlord-related deal with Elvis, depending on his freedom?

The latest episode saw Georgie open up psychologist Captain Preston (Liz White) in emotional scenes and then recruit a professional (Nico Mirallegro) to help him escape Omar’s cells, hoping that confrontation with his photo of his late fiancé would lead him. some kind of closure.

The man not only showed signs of remorse; Georgie also noted that he seemed confused. When the woman said she was not feeling well, Rabee, an Afghan soldier, cryptically spoke of a “plan.” We are left with the knowledge that something monumental is on the way in next week’s final. The question is: are the cards very rewarding?

It may all be just a misdirection, but the current series of our series “Our Girl” has given other great clues about the fate of Elvis.

Last week, as Georgie struggled to rescue her critically injured Fingers, she repeatedly told her she was “sorry.” Actor Sean Ward has explained that he has decided to add this detail from the last moments of a real life soldier. Viewers, however, want to know if his excuses could have a dual meaning: was Fingers aware of Elvis’ secret operation? Could he have taken classified information to his grave?

A few hours before, he had comforted disturbed Georget, who was struggling with Elvis’ reminders. “She was so alive … she’s so alive here,” she shouted. Seeing his torment so closely, he could easily have blamed him if he knew anything.

The choice of dialogue may seem too obvious, but it may be intentional. There is certainly a feeling that constant references to Elvis dig deeper into territory than just George’s fragile state of mind.

We’ve even seen Blue reveal more information to Georgie about Elvis’ death, as it turned out he was lured into a trap. He also revealed that Elvis had been working on an exit strategy – he wanted to leave the army and start a family life with his loved one. That would be the perfect way to end their story if he was ready to do it all this time.

Georgie later admitted to Kingy (Rolan Bell) that he had not yet checked Elvis’ pulse after the explosion. “Are you saying he wasn’t dead when they took him?” he suggested. Were his comments just consequences of despair and anxiety, or are they more relevant?

As incredible as it may seem, if Our Girl offers George the surprise of her life before saying goodbye, how great would this show be for a loyal fan base.

Our Girls Series 4 ends next Tuesday at 9pm on BBC One