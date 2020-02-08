Is Elon Musk seriously considering a Texas Tesla gig factory?

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has annoyed his Twitter followers with a potential Gigafactory in Texas.

At a pole recently shared on Twitter, Musk asked his fans if they wanted a “Giga Texas”. Pole attracted 305,724 votes, with 80 percent voting for “Hell yeah” and 20 percent voting for “Nope” later in the day when Musk briefly relocated his Twitter bio site to Austin, Texas.

Read more: Tesla reaches delivery target for 2019 and sends stock prices to new record highs

All of this could mean nothing more than Charisse Bodisch, senior vice president of economic development at the Austin Chamber of Commerce, told KVUE that the city was open to talking to the entrepreneur.

“We know the rumors are out there. I mean how can you miss that? I mean seriously. It’s tweeted everywhere. So, Elon, come on over, let’s have a little chat. “

Giga Texas?

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk), February 5, 2020

Tesla currently has two gigafactories in the United States. The first and largest of the two are in Nevada, the second in Buffalo, New York. This second location focuses on Tesla’s energy products such as solar panels.

Elsewhere, Tesla recently started producing the Model Y at its Gigafactory in Shanghai (China) and confirmed in November that the first European Gigafactory is in Berlin (Germany).

Musk recently announced an AI hackathon and Tesla is looking for world-class chip designers to join its autopilot team in Palo Alto, California or Austin, Texas. Interestingly, Texas banned the sale of Tesla vehicles and tried last year to prevent the company from servicing cars in the state. It remains to be seen how open it would be for a Tesla plant.