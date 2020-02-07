Is Duncan gay in the original Netflix series?

Aaron Ashmore as Uncle Duncan at Locke & Key. Credit: Netflix

Locke & Key has changed a lot on the way to Netflix. The critically acclaimed comic series Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez were largely preserved, but also made some changes to the characters.

An example of a positive change is the mother Nina, an alcoholic who immediately appeared in the comics but continued the good fight throughout much of the series.

However, the Netflix series almost completely wiped out Uncle Duncan Locke’s backstory, played by Aaron Ashmore.

Duncan Locke in Locke & Key

Duncan Locke was an important part of Locke & Key in the comics, but only of minor importance in the Netflix series.

In the TV series, it was Tyler Locke and his sister Kinsey who found out that Duncan blurred his mind when he was young after seeing something he shouldn’t have.

They also learned that he couldn’t remember the events even when he looked at them.

In the comics, however, Duncan was much more important.

You see, Duncan is gay and had a friend named Brian Rogan at home. This played an important role in the comic series.

In the comics, Dodge followed Duncan to make sure with the master key that he had no memory of the demon. When Brian came in and saw Dodge, he picked up a knife. However, Dodge had a gun and chased Brian outside, where two bigots chased him down in a car.

Brian ended up in a coma and Duncan was later excluded from the fight in the comic series.

Is Duncan gay in the Netflix series?

Locke & Key on Netflix does almost nothing to show that Uncle Duncan is gay.

However, the fact is that he’s also gay in the Netflix series.

There is a line in the series where Uncle Duncan offers his sister-in-law Nina to stay with her children if they want to leave Matheson, Massachusettes, for a break. He said they could stay with him and Brian.

While it was never a big deal, it proved that Duncan and Brian were a couple on the TV show, just like in the comics.

Who is Aaron Ashmore at Locke & Key?

You may recognize Uncle Duncan at Locke & Key at Netflix, but he’s not who you think he is.

Most people will probably think that Duncan Shawn is Ashmore, the actor who played Iceman in the original X-Men trilogy. Duncan, however, is Shawn’s twin brother Aaron Ashmore.

Aaron Ashmore is the actor who played Jimmy Olsen in the TV series Smallville and Johnny Jaqobis in Killjoys and Steve Jinks in Warehouse 13.

All 10 episodes of Locke & Key are currently streamed on Netflix.