Is Duck on The Masked Singer Skin from Skunk Anansie?

The masked singer has conquered the nation as viewers think who is behind every incredible costume.

One of the most engaging characters on stage is Duck, who has thrown a few curveballs when it comes to her true identity, with guesses ranging from Denise Lewis to Skunk Anansie’s Skin.

Fans could not fully retain the identity of the yellow water inhabitant, but there are already more than a few theories. Grateful, RadioTimes.com have you covered …

Duck – Songs, directions, assumptions

songs:

Week 1: Like a Virgin – Madonna

Week 2: Living on a prayer – Bon Jovi

Week 3: Blinded By Your Grace Pt. 2 – Stormzy

Clues:

Speaks German and Italian

850,000 people once had a happy birthday for her

She once sang happy birthday for someone “legendary”

Can be a “softie”

Sporty and loves to push himself

Shy and quiet

guesses:

Diane Abbott

Denise Lewis

Skin

Mel C

Dame Kelly Holmes

Lucie Donlan

Is Duck Diane Abbott?

Diane Abbott

We found out that Duck is a liberal activist and eyes immediately looked at Diane Abbott.

In the pre-issue VT, Duck explained: “I like to think that what I do is a labor of love and I like to be liberal with my talents.

“All my life I have used my voice to help others. It is fun to take people under your wing or stand up for something you believe in.

“As I see it, everything is political.”

Diane has been working as the Shadow Home Secretary in the Labor government since 2016, but has she exchanged her political duties for a quick song?

Is Duck Skin from Skunk Anansie?

Skin (© GETTY)

The theories are incredibly strong for Skin, and it all comes down to cryptic clues.

First, we know that Duck is multilingual and speaks Italian and German – Skin was actually a judge in the Italian version of The Voice.

What’s more, she also sang happy birthday for Nelson Mandela who ticks that sign from the designation box.

Is Duck Mel C?

Mel C (© GETTY)

Davina McCall seems convinced that she knows who Duck is and puts all her money on Mel C.

The Spice, formerly known as Sporty, is definitely an “athletic” profession and her experience in The Spice Girls and as a solo singer would mean that she stands for 85,000 visitors.

But is Mel C bilingual?

Is Duck Denise Lewis?

Denise Lewis (© GETTY)

So far, the public seems to be pretty sure that Denise Lewis is behind the cute costume.

The presenter and former heptathlete is without a doubt an accomplished sportswoman, but it seems that she could also have turned her hand to singing.

Denise previously participated in track and field events – something to see in Duck’s opening VT.

Is Duck Kelly Holmes?

Kelly Holmes (© GETTY)

In the same spirit, Dame Kelly Holmes can also be the woman behind the mask.

Like Denise, the Olympian was an accomplished athlete and in 2004 he won gold medals in Athens.

However, one of the indications was “long distance running”, something Kelly did not specialize in during her 800 and 1500 meter career.

Is Duck Lucie Donlan?

Lucie Donlan (© GETTY)

It’s a bit left-wing, but bear us … Love Island 2019 star Lucie Donlan was a big hit last year when she went hunting for her dream man.

She always wanted to share her passion for surfing and tried to convince her islanders to participate.

During The Masked Singer, Duck announced that they would “surf from time to time,” causing some to point Lucie.

Her singing talents are currently unknown, but they could be revealed in upcoming episodes of The Masked Singer.

