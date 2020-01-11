Is duck on the masked singer Denise Lewis?

The Masked Singer took the nation by storm as viewers ponder who is behind each incredible costume.

Duck performed at the opening show and made it through to the next round while the judges received mixed comments on their version of Madonna’s Like A Virgin.

Fans couldn’t quite rely on the yellow water master’s identity, but there were already more than a few theories.

Is Denise Lewis Duck?

So far, the public seems to be pretty sure that Denise Lewis is behind the cute costume.

The presenter and former heptathlete is undoubtedly an accomplished athlete, but it seems she could have turned to singing too.

Denise previously attended athletics events – something seen in Duck’s opening VT.

Is duck kelly holmes?

Similarly, Dame Kelly Holmes could be the woman behind the mask.

Like Denise, the Olympian was an accomplished athlete and won gold medals in Athens in 2004.

One of the clues, however, was the long-distance run, which Kelly hadn’t specialized in during her 800- and 1500-meter career.

Is Denise Lewis at The Masked Singer? (Photo by Samir Hussein / WireImage)

Is Duck Lucie Donlan?

It’s a bit left, but join in … Love Island 2019 star Lucie Donlan was a big hit last year when she was chasing her dream man.

She was always interested in sharing her passion for surfing and tried to convince her fellow islanders to get involved.

During The Masked Singer, Duck announced that they would be “surfing from time to time” and asking some to point their finger at Lucie.

Her vocal talents are currently unknown, but they could be revealed in upcoming episodes of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer is on ITV on Saturdays at 7 p.m.