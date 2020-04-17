Is Disney Plus the biggest showman? How to watch the web

Since many of us spend a lot of time at home, Disney Plus was launched at just the right time. The platform is already hugely popular, gathering around 50 million subscribers worldwide.

Disney Plus offers more than 500 movies and 350 shows, including new series like Jon Favreau’s “Mandalorian” and “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.”

But even if you don’t have a brief look at the things you’re looking at, there may be one movie you’re hoping to find: the biggest showman.

Award-winning music stars Hugh Jackman (X-Men) and Zac Efron (Bad Neighbors), released in 2017, tell the story of P.T. Barnum – a showman who intends to create the largest exhibition on earth.

Can you find it on Disney Plus? Read on to find out.

Sign up for a free seven-day trial of Disney Plus

Is Disney Plus the biggest showman?

Unfortunately, The Greatest Showman is not currently available for a Disney Plus watch. If Disney owns the 20th Century Fox studio that released the film, they haven’t started their new platform yet and it is unknown if they plan to do so in the future.

(Photo by Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images)

How to watch the biggest showman on the web?

Although Greatest Showman is not currently available for streaming on Netflix or other major on-demand platforms, it can be rented or purchased through Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Store, Google Play, iTunes and YouTube.

Looking for more ideas on what to watch at home? Watch everything you can watch on Disney Plus, the best movies on Netflix and the best shows on Amazon Prime.