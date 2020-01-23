Wilkinson, environmental minister after the fall elections, also used that to talk about, although he sets it at $ 26 trillion.

No matter how many trillions of dollars they call, it’s a lot of money – 15 times Canada’s current gross domestic product.

But is it true? Let’s start with where it comes from.

When McKenna was Minister of the Environment, her office said the figures were largely derived from a 2016 report from the World Bank’s International Financial Corporation and a 2018 report from The Global Commission on Economy and Climate.

Both quote US dollars in their findings. That is important because US $ 26 trillion is more than $ 34 trillion on this side of the border.

The figures also related to economic benefits for more than a decade, not annually.

The World Bank predicted that with government policies created in response to the Paris climate agreement, the world would see an estimated US $ 23 trillion in investment opportunities between 2016 and 2030. That included renewable energy, transportation and waste systems in emerging economies such as China, Russia and India.

Helen Mountford, program director of the global commission who drafted the report, said the US $ 26 trillion was based on economic models that compared what economic growth would look like between 2018 and 2030 in two scenarios: doing nothing else to grow a clean economy and doing what is necessary to meet the Paris commitments.

The Paris agreement in 2015 aims to reduce emissions sufficiently to keep global warming as close as possible to 1.5 C above pre-industrial times.

“The current path we are working on, the business-as-usual type of economic growth path will be $ 26 trillion less than following smart, climate action,” said Mountford, also vice president for climate and economy at World Resources Institute. “It is an economic opportunity that we can seize if we implement ambitious climate policy in a smart way and do so now.”

The figures are also cited in a global context. For Canada alone, there is no chance of $ 26 trillion.

Wilkinson does reflect this when he says that the opportunities lie for ‘countries’.

Celine Bak, president of Analytica Advisors and expert on climate change impact on the company, said it is very difficult to judge what the share of Canada in the $ 26 trillion could be, because as far as she knows no one in Canada is working on a model to find out.

“I think it’s an accurate statement worldwide,” she said. “I think it should be determined what part of it will be a chance for Canada.”

Mountford says the $ 26 trillion estimate is probably an understatement, because it’s hard to judge how fast the world is going to become low carbon.

Estimates will depend strongly on how quickly governments implement a stricter climate policy, but also on how companies respond.

There are some signs of speed, and not just on the side of the government.

A number of large investors and companies are working quickly on climate goals.

In the US, investments in sustainable funds have quadrupled from 2018 to 2019. The largest money manager in the world, BlackRock, announced earlier this month that climate change will become an important part of investment decisions. It said it will get its money from coal production completely.

Last week, Microsoft announced that it will be completely shifting towards renewable energy by 2025 and by 2030 “CO2 negative”.

That means going a big step further than achieving net zero emissions, as it would allow the company to extract more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits.

There are also many companies that are preparing for the trend in Canada.

Mike Crawley, CEO of Northland Power from Ontario, said that the recently announced goal of Europe to be CO2 neutral by 2050 is a great opportunity for his company, which specializes in building offshore wind energy. This energy source will play an important role in the European climate plan, where coal remains an important source of electricity.

Wilkinson doesn’t get a number out of the blue when he says there are estimates that action against climate change is an economic opportunity of $ 26 trillion, but there are many other details that are important to understand the number.

For these reasons, his claim deserves a score of “a little nonsense” – the statement is usually accurate, but more information is required.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 23, 2020.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press