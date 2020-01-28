Is Charlotte Shayna Baszler facing WWE WrestleMania?

Charlotte vs. Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania could be a serious option, at least according to rumors that have been circulating since the WWE Royal Rumble. While the opponent’s obvious choice would have been Becky Lynch, the WWE seem to have other plans.

Will Charlotte Flair choose Shayna Baszler?

According to Brad Shapard, there are some rumors that the WWE Shayna Baszler champion wants to crown Wrestlemania in time. The idea of ​​supporting a quick main title for Shayna is Charlotte’s chance against Shayna in Wrestlemania. Since Charlotte won the rumble, she gets the choice of the champion she will face.

“A source stated that #WWE in front of WrestleMania should shake things up and host one of the women’s championships on Shayna Baszler. You mentioned that Charlotte won’t be dealing with anyone you might think at WrestleMania.”

There is substantial evidence that Shayna might make her way to the main team. She has almost exhausted potential feuds on NXT and recently lost her title belt. She also had an excellent place during the Royal Rumble, even though she was eliminated.

Charlotte’s impact on Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania

If the rumors about Shayna Baszler from NXT and Charlotte Flair from WWE are true, some interesting questions need to be answered. First, Shayna is currently technically signed by NXT. She recently lost her NXT title to Rhea Ripley and has no main title. To do this, she has to beat either Bayley or Becky Lynch.

Beating Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship would make a serious statement for Shayna and her status in the WWE. On the other hand, Bayley could be the more obvious choice, although this could lead to Bayley’s momentum coming to a complete standstill.

Bayley successfully defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans at the Royal Rumble. Could Shayna be an eyesore? I don’t think we will know it until Friday. Once we have the next episode of SmackDown Live, we should have a better idea of ​​the company and know where its women’s championships are headed.

It could still be Becky Lynch

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest information on Ringside Pro’s Pro Wrestling Entertainment. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

A feud between Becky Lynch and Charlotte is the “safe choice” for the WWE. Both women have had numerous rivalries in the past, which they have plenty to fall back on. However, it has been done before.

WWE has been finding more interesting storylines lately. So it could mean that Shayna is the person you are thinking of. It is also possible that Becky will lose her title to Shayna. Could that mean another triple threat?

At this point I would prefer Charlotte over Shayna. If Bayley loses her title, she can be transferred to Raw. She could then meet Becky at WrestleMania. In short, losing a title for Bayley doesn’t have to be the end for them.

Despite this amazing potential feud, I still think the list of women is not fully exhausted. Many are still in the bank, so maybe it’s time to start and work with new tag teams?