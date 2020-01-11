Is Chameleon on the Masked Singer Declan Donnelly?

Masked Singer’s audience is a curious bunch of people digging around to find out the truth about each participant.

However, Chameleon left the fans of the new ITV show at a loss as his identity is still a big mystery.

During the episode, the flashing lizard performed “Creep by Radiohead”, which unfortunately got him into the bottom three places.

While the spectators got excitingly close to seeing under the mask, they will apparently have to wait a little longer. But who are the rumored stars that could be behind chameleon’s mask?

Is Chameleon Declan Donnelly?

You read that right, the rumor for Chameleon right now is that it really is none other than Geordie’s favorite, Declan Donnelly.

Although it seems particularly strange at first glance, there is a reasonably reasonable reason behind it.

First, some viewers were convinced that Chameleon’s voice contained a distinctive Newcastle twang.

The lizard later teased him that he had previously provided “the voice of a children’s cartoon character”, and as luck would have it, Dec once played Engie Benjy in the cartoon of the same name.

Chameleon is also described as a man of many talents, and Dec has put his hand on many skills, including film actors, television actors, presenting, singing, and even rapping.

Is Chameleon Alexander Armstrong?

Perhaps one of the more popular initial theories comes in the form of Alexander Armstrong.

The senseless moderator is undoubtedly a singing sensation, and like Dec, he has turned to many projects.

If people thought they had taken a Nordic twang, it could have been from Alexander, who is from Rothbury, Northumberland.

He is also the voice of Danger Mouse and has given his recognizable tones to other cartoon characters from Peppa Pig and Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom.

Is Chameleon Neil Morrissey?

While many focused on Dec and Alexander, some Twitter fans thought Chameleon was Neil Morrissey.

The well-known actor certainly has a distinctive voice and it would be difficult to hide it.

Apart from his leading roles in the Line of Duty and Waterloo Road, he was the famous voice of Bob the Builder.

Is chameleon Justin Hawkins from the dark?

He may not be from the north, but some viewers were convinced that the physique under this skin-tight lycra and the distinctive way he worked on stage suggested that chameleon was Justin Hawkins, front man of the humorous rock band The Darkness.

But is there any other evidence that Justin could be a chameleon? A look at his history shows that he provided the singing voice for a character named Kurtz – himself the main guitarist in a band – in the CBBC animation series Freefonix in 2008.

The masked singer continues on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ITV