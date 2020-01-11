Is Chameleon on the mask singer John Barrowman?

The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm and it seems everyone is wondering who the actors behind the masks are.

Unicorn was one of the most fabulous characters that stunned the audience last weekend.

But despite the color, the sensation and the talent, many are amazed who hides behind the glittering facade.

Unicorn sang a breathtaking rendition of Kate Bush’s Babooshka and while some thought they cracked the code, others seemed confused.

Is that unicorn John Barrowman?

The prevailing theory is without a doubt that Unicorn’s bright exterior hides John Barrowman.

The Dancing On Ice judge can be recognized by his bold American accent.

The clues also seemed to support this familiar voice.

In the first episode, we learned that Unicorn is a “show pony” and “loves to stand out from the crowd,” which John undoubtedly does regularly.

He also mentioned his possible engagement for The Masked Singer when he appeared on Dancing On Ice last weekend.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby grill him if he’s a unicorn and ever the teaser, John said he wouldn’t tell them, but if he had the glittery costume, he wouldn’t part with it easily.

Is John Barrowman really a unicorn?

Is Unicorn Louie Spence?

Some fans wondered if John was too obvious and started looking elsewhere – mostly Louie Spence.

Fans will remember Louie from Pineapple Dance Studios, a documentary that introduced millions of people across the nation to some of the biggest characters in the dance hub.

Louie, who was once her artistic director, made a name for herself thanks to his extravagance, talent, and amiable manner – seems to be a bit similar to Unicorn, right?

He was also a theater artist who was able to change his voice right away.

Is unicorn Adam Lambert?

Without a doubt, Unicorn was a talent and showed his vocal range last weekend.

Some, including the judges, wondered if they had just seen another breathtaking performance by Adam Lambert.

After finishing second on American Idol in 2009, Adam appeared as the lead singer for Queen and was also successful as a solo artist.

It goes without saying that he’s a serious talent that could easily launch a version of Babooshka, but would he appear in The Masked Singer?

The masked singer continues on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ITV