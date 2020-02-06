Is Canada’s GDP growth worse than half the G7? The Baloney Meter weighs in paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Mr. Speaker, the facts are the exact opposite,” said Scheer.

“Mr. Speaker, the conservatives are consistently trying to distort the truth,” Trudeau replied.

Time for the Baloney Meter to count dollars and to be logical.

This claim deserves an assessment of ‘what nonsense’. This is why.

The facts

The most common measure of economic growth is a percentage increase in gross domestic product, which is a measure of the total value of the country’s economy.

Scheer did not place a timeline on his burden of economic misery, but his office did in response to a question from The Canadian Press. Conservatives pointed to quarterly GDP growth figures for the third quarter of 2019, leaving Canada behind the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan. The economic expansion of 0.3 percent recorded in that quarter was linked to France and was 0.1 percent for Italy and Germany.

Some countries have reported their economic growth rates for the last three months of 2019, but Canada has not yet. This is expected at the end of February.

But last month the Bank of Canada said it expected a delay at the end of last year. It estimates annual growth at 1.6 percent in 2019 and 2020, and then at two percent in 2021.

The International Monetary Fund follows annual percentage increases in GDP. Based on those figures, according to the IMF, Canada’s growth in 2016 – the first full year of the Trudeau Liberals government – was 1.1 percent, which was the same in Italy and France and half a percentage point above Japan, which ended that year in the G7.

But since then, Canada has led G7 countries – once, in 2017 – or is second in annual growth behind the United States.

The experts

Quarterly figures are generally more volatile than annual figures and can be subject to temporary changes in demand, energy prices, exchange rates or situations in other countries, says Minjoon Lee, an assistant professor at the economic department at Carleton University.

The third-quarter figures that Scheer used as the basis for his comments place Canada among three other countries in the G7. But a quarter earlier, Canada’s growth was tops in the G7.

“The measure is very volatile because it only records what happened in the last quarter. This can be very sensitive to any external (and temporary) shocks that have happened to the Canadian economy, “says Lee in an email.

Comparing quarterly figures between countries can cause bias because major national industries can operate on different cycles, says Troy Joseph, an instructor in the Carleton economic department. For example, car sales fall in the fall and winter in Canada.

“It is not uncommon to view the quarterly GDP measure, but to use it as an annual growth rate is a bit misleading because we can see that there is a big difference,” says Joseph.

The verdict

Scheer’s use of the OECD numbers is accurate on the surface. But a closer look at the figures reveals that his comment was a bit simple for a more complex scenario. For these reasons, his statement contains “some nonsense” because important details are missing.

The reviews

The Baloney Meter is a project of The Canadian Press that examines the degree of accuracy in statements made by politicians. Each claim is investigated and receives a rating based on the following scale:

No nonsense – the statement is completely accurate

A bit of nonsense – the statement is usually accurate, but more information is required

Some nonsense – the explanation is partially correct, but important details are missing

Much nonsense – the explanation is usually inaccurate but contains elements of truth

Full of money – the statement is completely inaccurate

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020.

Jordan Press, The Canadian Press