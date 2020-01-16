There was Spygate. Then Deflategate. Whatever we call the scam scandal, with stolen signs and clinking garbage cans, has led Alex Cora to fall as a Red Sox manager.

“‘Trashgate’ or something like that,” said sports columnist Jason Gay of the Wall Street Journal. “I think that’s the right goal.”

Even though Gay is from Massachusetts, he and some other sports fans say Boston has to admit that Title Town is really Cheater Town.

Local Diehards will of course not make such concessions.

Opposite Fenway Park on Wednesday, Miguel Colón pushed a beer cart into the House of Blues and wore a hat that celebrated the recent Red Sox World Cup – a championship that the team deserves, despite Major League Baseball’s allegations of fraud follows up during this 2018 title race.

“Nothing no one else has done, obviously since the Astros got caught,” said Colón, referring to a Houston Astros MLB probe that found the team had illegally used a video feed to show signs of hand steal to display the types of pitches would throw enemies. The players in the shelter then sent the smuggling information to the teammates in the attacker’s box by banging a trash can.

This was in 2017 when Cora was one of the Astros coaches. According to the MLB, Cora played a central role in the project – and is examining whether he has carried out a similar operation in Boston.

Colón claims the exam is the result of envy of the 12 championships of the Boston sports teams in the past two decades.

“Of course,” he said. “I always hate Boston.”

In other words, they hate us because they are not us. This has become a popular mantra for sports fans in Boston, as foul charges are on the rise. The NFL is also currently investigating the patriots for illegally shooting videos from another team’s sidelines. Again.

The feelings of persecution of the Boston fans are so great that they spread to Belgium, where Lukas Pultheel comes from.

“If you have a great franchise, people will always be jealous, crazy, and come to you with such accusations,” he said.

Pultheel, wearing a Celtics hat, said he had started following Boston teams in his home country when he developed a long-distance relationship with a New Hampshire woman.

He is now part of a fan club that Gay says refuses to see Boston teams because of the scammers they are.

Gay has a suggestion: “Put together a nice banner: ‘Best At Cheating’. And bring that to the rafters.”

Indeed, Boston cheats best. And not just in sports.

Do you remember the card counters that won millions in blackjack and inspired the film “21”? They were from MIT.

When Ashley Madison, the dating website for married people, lists the most unfaithful cities, Boston is consistently the leader.

A long time ago, locals who wanted to bypass British taxes staged a small event called the Boston Tea Party and helped bring America to independence. Perhaps Boston should proudly raise the “Best At Cheating” banner.

“Not only in Boston, but also in other high-performing organizations, we see a surprising number of executives and managers who commit misconduct,” said Eugene Soltes, a professor of fraud at Harvard Business School.

Soltes has written a book on white-collar crime, “Why They Do It,” and says fraudsters often have many real achievements.

“Maybe a powerful athlete and a powerful manager or manager are not that different,” he said. “Someone who apparently has everything.”

Boston seems to have everything in sports. All four large teams have won championships since 2008.

Back outside Fenway Park, two friends from Texas said they were suspicious of these victories.

“There’s always something going on up here,” said Rangers fan David Renning. “And they always win. I have the feeling that someone has to take a closer look at it and, I don’t know, do something about it.”

Renning’s buddy Brandon Motes is similar, but he reluctantly respects Boston’s trophy collection.

“There have been many scandals, but they have consistently won for a long time,” he admitted. “So you have to do something right.”

So maybe Boston isn’t Title Town or Cheater Town. It could be a bit of both.