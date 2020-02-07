Is Birds of Prey a feminist film?

Birds of prey has been marketed as Deadpoollevel of violence, but make it girl power. In reality, it is actually a surprisingly reliable depiction of one of the most powerful experiences as a woman: the sisterhood that forms between strangers in need. Instead of paying lip service to female empowerment or trying to spin complex emotional ties in a short time, the film relies heavily on this common experience to make a film that is just as much about the lived experience of ordinary women as it is about a group tampering anti-heroes.

In many ways, Birds of prey is largely a metaphor for the instinctive way in which so many women, even total strangers, often close their ranks and offer help to a sister in need. Unlike many other “team-up” movies of superheroes, Birds of prey keeps his characters separated for a large part from the film: their paths cross here and there so that it makes sense why they all end up in the same place at the end, but they all have their own goals and are sometimes opposed to each other directly . And yet, ultimately, if they are all faced with the option to work together or try to run and save their own individual skins, there is no doubt that they will work together to come alive and protect the two-man pickpocket Cassandra Cain. The film does not have to spend centuries on storylines to justify this; it is easily understood.

These women may be superheroes, but the way they relate to each other is completely familiar.

The acts of sisterhood, however, are not only great antics of superheroes, but moments that ordinary women seem familiar to. In one scene a drunken Harley is cornered and almost kidnapped by a creep in a bar, and Dinah Lance – who has just listened to Harley about her breakup – first tries to walk away from the scene, then steps in to a Cathartic beatdown from the so-called abductors. Later, during the final fight, Harley sees Dinah struggling when her long hair keeps falling in her face, and she offers Dinah a hair band in one of the most common and recognizable acts of solidarity and understanding from woman to woman.

It is the kind of moment that probably does not occur in a story told by and for men, not for a nefarious reason, but because that is such an inherently feminine experience: finding another woman who needs a little assistant, the problem evaluate correctly and lend a hand. If you’ve ever pretended to know a stranger in a bar to help her escape a creep, compliment the woman at the sink next to you, or offer a nail file or hair band to a lawyer, you’ll tell , and that’s the point: these women may be superheroes, but the way they relate to each other is completely familiar.

The men in the film, on the other hand, are presented as mercenaries in the best case and downright bad in the worst case. On the side of “not big but not bad”, we have the men at Renee on the property, including her former partner who has risen through the ranks by giving credit for Renee’s work, but who does not seem a bad or unreasonable man to be . There is also “Doc,” the friendly old man who lets Harley hide in his building – until he is offered enough money to betray her and justifies it as “just business.” Of course we also have the downright evil men: small, insecure criminal boss Roman Sionis who is obsessed with owning everything (or destroying what he cannot own), and his cheerful sadistic right-hand man Victor Zsasz. In the world of Birds of prey, trusting other women is the safest bet in a world that has no really safe bets.

Forged sisterhood is not universal. . . how we decide to interact with power structures still matters.

However, it is not just an image of “women are good / men are bad”. Ali Wong’s assistant district attorney Ellen Yee chooses to betray Renee’s confidence and decides to work “within” the patriarchal, institutional structures instead of accepting that they may be corrupt or unfair. When she reports Renee’s Sionis off-the-books investigation to Renee’s boss, she not only betrays a personal trust (a little story reveals that she is Renee’s ex-girlfriend), but opts for a man-led structure that she knows is not fair because she still believes it is more reliable than Renee’s theories. Ellen is not rude for this, although it costs Renee her work, but it adds a layer that reminds us that forged sisterhood is not universal and that the way we decide to deal with power structures is still important.

The world of superhero films dominated by men is increasingly leading women, both in the Marvel universe and in DC. Still, Birds of prey stands only for his unique view of sisterhood. It does not claim that his characters are impeccable showcases of virtue: they are messy, messed up, morally doubtful and have as many bad qualities as good ones. But they have each other in a practical, recognizable way and that’s what makes the difference.