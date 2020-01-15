Is BioWare Teasing Mass Effect Remastered Edition?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nETxAJsD0N4 [/ embed]

BioWare is a legendary video game development studio that has released several major RPG titles over the years. Lately, however, the studio has not made the big hits they have had in the past. Anthem was a bit stupid when it came out because it had become a massive RPG game as a service type title. While the game continues with the fans signing up to work through the title, there is an interesting tweet from BioWare that makes many gamers wonder if anything comes out of the Mass Effect franchise.

Mass Effect was a popular science fiction RPG series. The original trilogy was a highlight of the last generation console versions. However, the third game has some problems with the available endings, although the games are usually still in the spotlight of the exciting narrative. It wasn’t that long ago that BioWare tried to bring the Mass Effect franchise with Mass Effect: Andromeda to this generation of platforms, although this wasn’t the success the developers had hoped for.

Now a tweet from BioWare shows the original mass effect, although there is no word on what that tweet means. Many fans advise whether this could indicate a revised edition of the original trilogy, a new part of the franchise or a random tweet that has no special meaning.

In any case, BioWare has not yet made any announcements and comes from Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem, the studio could use a profit. Maybe you play it safe and deliver a remaster for the beloved original trilogy, so that players can enjoy the franchise a little longer, even though this is only speculative at the moment.

Source: Twitter