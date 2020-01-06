Is Baby Yoda really a Yoda baby?

Loading...

Baby Yoda was a laggard in 2019 but dominated pop culture all year round with just a swipe of his protruding green ears, but maybe we never knew him at all – because Baby Yoda isn’t not really a Yoda baby. Jon, the creator of “Mandalorian” Jon Favreau, told USA Today that the friendly green sprog couldn’t be the former Jedi master – their timelines don’t line up. “The chronology of the series takes place after the return of the Jedi,” he said at the new Golden store. Globes. “And fans of the original trilogy will remember that Yoda not only dies, but actually disappears. So Yoda exists as a force ghost.” Baby Yoda, unnamed in the series but everywhere called “the child”, quickly earned his nickname after The show premiered because it is the “simplest, shortest and most hashtaggable way” d ‘Identify the character, although inaccurate,’ said Favreau. The director played shyly when asked if Baby Yoda (or Baby Not-Yoda?) Is related to the original character. “I can’t say,” he said. “But there are a lot of theories about it.” These theories can be explored in the second season of “The Mandalorian”, which will return in the fall of 2020. Fans won’t have to wait that long for Baby Yoda toys – these start shipping in May. Patience, we have to to have.

