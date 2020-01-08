Is Ashleigh Barty the savior that Australian tennis has been waiting for?

Loading...

However, these former greats simply exercised their right to export expertise and experience (even if it touches flexible lines of loyalty and how they can be tested through opportunities, ambitions, and the pursuit of economic improvement). And their absence didn’t make local players suddenly forget the basics of serving or hitting a forearm, but learning by association, the subtleties of skill, the strategy, and the experience of taking a game to the highest level were not more to rub out there.

The rise of Canadian tennis is due to the acquisition of overseas support in establishing a national tennis program. It is interesting that Canada once surpassed Australia in the Commonwealth Games after an Australian head coach was hired.

Of course, factors other than the retiring champions played a role in the Australian tennis downturn. An obvious reason is that success is often cyclical. The decline in participation is another influencing factor – a decrease of 35 percent from 2001 to 2016 – which, however, decreased long before. Every tour of regional areas reveals abandoned dishes that cultivate weed instead of tennis talent, or venues that only exist locally to prove that they once existed. However, participation also records success or failure on the main stage, not to mention lifestyle changes.

Regardless of the reason, Australian tennis has been in a state comparable to that of England for many years: desperately looking for a rescuer, especially a rescuer who brings the local slam bacon home after a 44-year drought while our media are beating like jingoistic drums with one thump after another. The malicious joy is on the other side.

I agree with the theory that athletes who face a challenge are successful. These tennis greats had a zest for life and self-ironic humor that undoubtedly contributed to the success when the outsider Australia conquered the world.

And in this form Ash Barty is a new light on our side, a local player with serenity, talent and humility who doesn’t take herself too seriously.

Just as Roger Federer’s relaxed demeanor reminds us of the former Australian greats (and he admits that he admires them), Barty reminds us of Federer and, like him, always seems to be saying the right words. She even uses a slice backhand.

Barty’s stance that it’s not me is also evident in the references to the “we” press conference, which also helps get expectations under control and allows her to focus on her game while she is turns away from himself (maybe Nick Kyrgios) et al. could also thrive by finding external motivations.

I don’t think Ash Barty or any other player suggests a turn in Australian tennis or a renaissance or a repetition of the glory days, but if someone can overcome the pressure of expectation, we’ll shake a 44-year-old primate off our backs and pick up the Australian trophy, it’s Ash.

Paul Spinks is a Victorian writer.