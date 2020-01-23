Is AI really smarter?

The tech titans had gathered for a power wow.

Bezos, who came from Amazonia, had a flowing coat of hair that had grown out of stem cells and nasal hair.

Zuckerberg had exactly the same face he had worn in the fifties and sixties, still relatively expressionless and unmoving, but still wrinkle-free.

The barons of Goooooogle and Microsoft were in glasses, but were also mentally active, probably more because they were directly connected to the cloud and roamed the data.

“I think we should take the last logical step and bring our companies together into one single undertaking. We should bring our processors and data clouds together and let the company make all the important decisions, ”said Tim Cook using a hologram and an electrostatic speaker.

The other barons considered this suggestion. They would be scaled down individually, but overall more powerful. Instead of a million PCs, smartphones and automatic cash registers, monolithic artificial intelligence could address the big questions.

It was agreed, and Zuckerberg, because it was alphabetically last, pulled the long straw, flipped the switch, and asked the first question.

“Which of us will be the managing director?”

The switch bubbled and merged into always-on mode.

“That would be me,” announced the monolithic intelligence.

My grandmother was born at the end of the 19th century without cars, planes, radio, television, cameras or telephones.

If there was news from any war front, it was editorially optimistic, two weeks late and illustrated with lithographs.

In her day, a computer was the official who had been trained to write the data on an inked pen page on an inked pen.

Hundreds of thousands of them were spread across the colonized world. The foolish side was the cloud of data. The officials were the processors.

There was a babbage computer that Charles Babbage invented in the mid-19th century. It was a series of gears designed to create math tables without using pen and paper. It was never done.

As my father noted, my grandmother saw a much more significant change in her life than the software that went from version 9 to version 9.01.

Life goes on anyway.

Yes, it is interesting that computers can now top the world in chess, lottery and poker – but can the chess computer win in poker?

I can play all three for the record and I win occasionally.

An intelligent vacuum cleaner hits the wall and then changes direction.

If a human cleaner did that, you would get a new one. A dog can open an automatic door.

The self checkout computers in the supermarket recently restarted and I noticed that like me they were still running Windows XP.

It turns out that this is not a complicated job and undoubtedly much cheaper.

If you want to sneak a few things through self checkout and the data suggests you are doing so, here is my advice. Windows XP doesn’t care. For this reason, they hire a bored employee to monitor the area.

Artificial intelligence rechecked half a million New York City court cases between 2008 and 2013.

Based on her background, she made more accurate predictions about the defendant’s renewed violation than the judges.

The computer fared better because it didn’t care. It only read the numbers. It had no emotional attachment.

If you call it AI, it seems to be more important and omniscient than it really is.

Artificial intelligence is just a guy with a computer. The computer is artificial and the type is intelligent up to a point.

