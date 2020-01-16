Is a used Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evo worth as much as an Alfa 4C, Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio?

An extremely desirable 1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s in Arizona later this week.

The Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione is one of Lancia’s most iconic vehicles and is considered one of the best hot hatches ever produced. This example has less than 13,000 km (8,077 miles) on the odometer and should sell between $ 150,000 and $ 180,000.

That’s a lot of money – think of three beautiful new Alfa Romeos: a 4C Spider ($ 67,150) for the track / weekend, a Stelvio 2019MY base ($ 41,345) for supermarket shopping and a Giulia Quadrifoglio ($ 74,245) for, well, anything, would cost you a grand total of $ 182,740, maybe less if you walk into a dealership and get all three.

Look: This Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evo I will make you dream for the 90s

The car, painted black, was donated to the Italian Olympic gold medalist Alberto Tomba by the Agnelli family, who have controlled Fiat since its creation. Tomba won two gold medals at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary and won the medal at the Winter Olympics in Albertville, France and Lillehammer, Norway. He was one of three dozen celebrities and personalities to receive a Delta Integrale.

The car is powered by a four-cylinder in-line engine developing 210 hp (207 hp / 154 kW) and 300 Nm (220 lb-ft) thanks to an all-wheel drive system and a five-speed manual transmission. The old Tomba vehicle also offers a number of improvements over the latest Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione 2, including a red painted cylinder head and custom seats. The list reveals that the car has been recently serviced and the pictures show that it has been well maintained for the past 28 years.

The prices of the Delta HF Integrale models have increased in recent years, as more and more people appreciate how special the car is. In December, it was announced that FCA Heritage and Mopar would begin to recreate original vehicle spare parts, including front and rear bumpers, allowing owners to make their vehicles as fresh as possible.

