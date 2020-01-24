Is a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake in progress?

As you probably all know by now, EA was able to secure the license to produce Star Wars video games after Disney acquired the IP. Now that we have launched some games, there are many gamers who are interested in whether other previous IPs will be released again, similar to the Star Wars: Battlefront series. One of the classic RPG titles that fans really enjoyed was Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

As fans hope BioWare and EA will produce another installment for the franchise, nothing has been confirmed yet. Instead, there are only fans who hope that maybe a new episode will finally see the light of day. Now there is a new rumor on the Internet that EA and BioWare may be thinking about IP again, but not about a new rate. Instead, there could be a production that would restart the franchise.

In a recent Cinelinx post, the publication indicated that two sources known to BioWare have confirmed to them that a restart or remake is planned. The sources claim that BioWare either restarts the original title with features from both rates, or creates the title or offers a real remake that offers players everything the game originally had, but has been redesigned in terms of graphics, audio, and gameplay.

Of course, this is just a rumor, since neither BioWare nor EA published official information. It would make sense to see a beloved IP return, and after the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it is clear that there is a market for single-player Star Wars games. At the moment we can only wait and see what comes out of the studio next.

Source: Cinelinx